How you can help with mental health after the Puerto Rico earthquake

Puerto Rico needs your help.

The island experienced a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on January 7 that was associated with strong seismic activity before and after. Afterwards, the NPR reported on Friday that thousands cannot find permanent protection. At least one person has died, according to NBC News.

Amid the destruction, many people lack hope, according to Frankie Miranda, senior vice president of the Hispanic Federation Latino Empowerment Organization.

“People have the feeling that they cannot control what will happen to their lives. They have the feeling that there is no hope here,” said Miranda. “All you see on the news is people who say that they have to go. ”

This is partly because the current devastation of the island is only compounded by the continuing aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the deadly hurricane that struck the island in 2017, Miranda said. Part of the federal funding for disaster relief for the hurricane has never arrived.

“It would be a different experience if Hurricane Maria didn’t develop like this,” said Miranda.

Now the Puerto Ricans not only survive the current catastrophe, but also the damaged infrastructure that has persisted since Hurricane Maria.

“Puerto Rico has never recovered from Hurricane Maria,” said Miranda.

Given the ongoing relief efforts for people in Puerto Rico, it is important to remember the need for psychosocial care: Miranda says that the jolt caused by another natural disaster “triggers all memories of Hurricane Maria”.

If you can help alleviate the trauma that Puerto Ricans are currently facing, you can start. Read on to find out how you can support organizations working on mental health in Puerto Rico.

Hispanic Federation

The Hispanic Federation, a nonprofit that aims to strengthen the US Latino community through advocacy, continued to do so after Hurricane Maria, in which Miranda said the psychological needs of people on the island had become apparent , Help.

Among other earthquake relief efforts, they currently supply solar lamps to people who have no electricity on the island. According to Miranda, they are vital to improve the mental state of people who experience the trauma after Hurricane Maria without being electricity.

In addition, the Hispanic Federation has partnered with the University of Puerto Rico to provide mental health services that focus directly on trauma therapy after natural disasters. It is crucial that they do not only offer these services in urban centers, said Miranda. Healthcare providers go to rural communities to give the help they need wherever they are.

Here you can donate directly to UNIDOS, the initiative of the Hispanic Federation, which works to ensure that disaster relief in Puerto Rico brings long-term benefits. (Be sure to choose Puerto Rico Psychiatric Care if you want your money to support it. You can also choose Puerto Rico Relief and Recovery.)

International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps not only provides hygiene sets, tents, blankets, food and water, but also provides psychological first aid for displaced people in the south of the island.

Psychological first aid measures range from the distribution of information for coping with trauma to the referral of people to psychosocial resources and specialists. The Puerto Rico team and volunteers for nonprofits that focus on providing emergency medical care provide psychological first aid to those in official shelters and to others who live in cars and tents. Todd Bernhardt, director of global communications, said in an email that many who seek refuge in non-traditional shelters are afraid of aftershocks.

After Hurricane Maria in 2017, the International Medical Corps trained 400 Puerto Rican people to provide psychological first aid themselves.

You can support the efforts of the International Medical Corps in Puerto Rico by donating here.

Direct relief

Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency relief to vulnerable communities, has also worked to address the psychological needs of people on the island.

According to Direct Relief representatives, the organization has organized and deployed teams of counselors and psychiatrists in emergency shelters in affected areas. There is also a free health fair held in Guánica, the hardest hit community that offers mental health screening and counseling.

In addition, Direct Relief delivers shipments of mental health drugs that have been requested by doctors to meet the increased needs caused by the earthquake.

To support Direct Relief’s work in Puerto Rico, donate here. (You can select “Puerto Rico Earthquake” to generally support Direct Relief’s efforts there, but the money may not be used specifically for mental health efforts.)

AmeriCares

Americares is a health-focused aid organization that has been operating in Puerto Rico since 2017 to oversee the Hurricane Maria Recovery program.

Mental health experts are now being used to help families displaced by the earthquakes.

“The earthquakes have hit communities that are still recovering from Hurricane Maria,” said Dr. Brenda Rivera-García, director of Americares in Puerto Rico from more aftershocks and long-term blackouts. Many families live in shelters or camps because they are afraid to return home. “

If you are interested in donating to Americare, follow this link. (The donation page states that the money generally goes to vulnerable families in Puerto Rico and around the world. Donations may not go specifically to Puerto Rico.)

There are also some organizations that offer other forms of help to Puerto Rico. Donate to Puerto Rico International’s earthquake relief. Donate to Mercy Corps relief efforts in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest charity expert, says that both communities in Puerto Rico are currently being helped to rebuild after Hurricane Maria was destroyed.

