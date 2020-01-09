How you can actually be happier in 2020

Loading...

You can choose to eat pizza. You can choose to read your favorite novel. You can choose to text your crush with a Michelle Tanner meme. And all those actions can definitely give your mood a boost, if only for a few minutes. But can you choose to be happier in a real, lasting way?

The answer is complex, because happiness is complex. First, there is a genetic component in the mood, notes positive psychologist Suzann Pileggi Pawelski, author of Happy Together: Using the Science of Positive Psychology to build love that lasts. Children of more naturally cheerful people are usually also more joyful.

Brain chemistry also plays a role. Telling someone with anxiety or depression to ‘just cheer up’ completely misses the target – and is rude and hurtful to start.

That said, there is good news. Research has shown that at least part of your happiness is well under control. “Happiness does not only happen,” says Pileggi Pawelski, “but healthy habits can certainly determine our individual well-being.” You can influence your mood in a real and sustainable way, just by taking a few simple actions.

We have looked at the latest positive psychology studies and have talked to top luck experts who have shown us the most powerful steps you can take to make your prospects clearer.

Build strong relationships.

“Connections with other people are the most important component of happiness,” says Pileggi Pawelski. Take a look at Harvard’s 80-year study of emotional well-being and adult development, which found that relationships were crucial to feeling your best. “The clearest message we get from this 75-year study is this: good relationships keep us happier and healthier. Period, “says the study director, Robert Waldinger, MD, in his TED talk.

All you need is a solid relationship to experience the mental benefits, says Pileggi Pawelski. Someone you can call in the middle of the night if you have an emergency; someone you can lean on during super stressful times; someone with whom you can also share positive experiences.

Even if you have a group of besties that you love, the effects are so powerful that it is worth spending some time to strengthen those bands. Allow at least two nights a month to spend time (IRL or digital, if you have a distance friendship) with your friends.

Or join a club to meet people with common interests, suggests Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project. Be creative. “You could start a podcast or New Yorker article club,” Rubin suggests. “I once found someone who started a group of grains and serienes, where they would eat different grains such as Coco Puffs while listening.”

Do things that help you grow.

Rubin says that most people thrive when they are part of an “atmosphere of growth.” And the research supports her. Research shows that people with a purpose in their lives tend to meet more and are said to be healthier.

“Perhaps because people with a goal have a general view of the importance of their goals in life, they take better care of themselves,” Eric Kim, PhD, from Harvard’s School of Public Health, who studied the effects of goal, suggested in a previous interview.

Build on your passions, or take steps to strengthen your weaknesses. Start a blog; take a photography course; download a language app; hire a financial coach. The target? Never stop learning.

Listen to your favorite music every day.

It’s a simple one, but Rubin says it makes a surprisingly big difference. Studies show that it can even lower your cortisol level – a stress hormone that can change your immune system responses and suppress the digestive system – and possibly relieve pain.

Listening to one song won’t cheer up your mood for a long time, but if you listen to a few favorites every day, you can feel just as tough as your tunes.

Do a good deed.

You don’t have to do volunteer work every week. But try to pay close attention to the possibilities of taking small, nice actions during the day. We are talking about things like giving a pregnant woman a seat on public transportation, looking your barista in the eye and genuinely wishing you a good day, or celebrating the performance of friends a little extra.

An assessment in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine confirms that this strategy works. The research showed that altruistic is associated with greater well-being, happiness, health and a long life.

Change the way you think.

This tip can feel too simplistic or magical thinking, but it really works. Focus your attention on what goes well in your life instead of on what goes bad, Pileggi Pawelski suggests. (So: the nice weather versus the fact that you have just missed your train, or your upcoming happy hour with your friends versus the worthless day at work you have.) It will raise your mood right now and help train your brain to continue to notice the fun things.

Consider making a habit of giving more weight to happy events. Research shows that gratitude can make you feel more “positive emotions, enjoy good experiences, improve their health, deal with setbacks, and build strong relationships,” Harvard Health notes.

Go a step further and enjoy good moments, says Pileggi Pawelski. It has been proven that this method increases happiness and it is easy to do. Look for the “small, daily, magical moments in our lives,” she says, and take an extra second to deliberately appreciate them. That good weather? Take a breath or two breaths and enjoy the feeling of the sun on your skin.

Try to meditate.

You don’t have to do a full traditional meditation session to bring mindfulness into your life, says Pileggi Pawelski. The practice, which emphasizes the present moment, will train you to turn your attention away from negative events, she says.

A Harvard study confirms how insanely powerful mindfulness is – it literally changes the brain in ways that can be linked to improving the way we deal with stress.

If the trendy meditation apps don’t work for you, try yoga. It combines mindfulness and exercise, another lucky booster. Like Elle Woods said famously: “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.“

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?