There was a period when we only had to hear a few strums from a ukulele, and we immediately started linking all the words to “Trouble” by Never say never.

Now it’s been about a decade ago since the height of its popularity, so it may have been a while since you’ve thought about the lyrics.

Because it is Christofer Drew‘S birthday, test your knowledge of the classical song by looking below at how many lyrics you can remember.

More about Never Shout Never

It is a little over a year since Drew announced that Nooit Shout Never was “ready”, and the news broke in a relevant tweet about Christmas Eve. The cryptic message made fans wonder if the band might have parted, despite the announcement of more dates in Mexico as part of their Throwback Tour at that time.

The frontman tweeted a simple and relatively simple statement: “NEVERSHOUTNEVER RIP.”

Initially, a further statement from Drew or the band still had to come up. (And the apparent twitter explains the rest of the Never Shout Never trio – drummer Hayden Kaiser and keyboard player Tof Hoglen – have not solved the problem.)

Two days later, Drew clarified his statement by tweeting: “After the shows in Brazil and Mexico next month, NSN will be ready. Thanks everyone. It was truly a magical journey that I and everyone involved will never forget. #NeverShoutNeverRIP ”

A few days after that last performance, Drew said it was “not the end.”

Fast forward to April 2019 and Drew thought about an EDM path in an Instagram post since then. The pop-rockers based in Missouri formed in 2007, first as a solo vehicle for Drew before they became a complete band. Their full-length debut, What is love?, declined in 2010 and was followed by early efforts such as Harmony (2010) and Indigo (2012). The pivot Sunflower (2015) of the band was followed by 2018’s For For Love and Emerald Sun.