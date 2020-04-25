How well do you remember the text of “Last Resort” by Papa Roach?

(Photo via YouTube)

Papa Roach celebrate 20 years of their legendary album Infest, which was released on April 25, 2000. One of the many songs on the album is “Last Resort”, which has its own fans and has released many memes over the years.

In honor of the anniversary, we wanted to test your lyrics memory with a quiz. See how well you remember the words of “Last Resort” by Papa Roach below.

More about Papa Roach

Papa Roach celebrates 20 years of Infest with a live stream that will air on April 25 at 1pm. PST. INFEST IN-Conversation consists of frontman Jacoby Shaddix, guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo.

The band will also be joined by original drummer Dave Buckner who split in 2007, marking the first time they have all been together in 13 years. More special guests will appear during the broadcast, but the band will keep them a secret. You can tune into the band’s YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, VK and Twitter.

Like many, Papa Roach had to postpone tour dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The band was ready to hit the road Ice Nine Kills, I rule and Five Finger Death Punch in early April. Now the epic run begins in late September to early November. You can view the full list of dates below and purchase your tickets here.

Dates:

28/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

September 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

10/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

18/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

20/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

22/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

23/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

25/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

27/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

28/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

30/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

1/1 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

2/2 – Worchester, MA @ DCU Center

5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

Aug 11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center