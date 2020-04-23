How well do you remember “Cupid’s Chokehold” from Gym Class Heroes?

[Photo via YouTube]

Believe it or not, Gym Class HeroesIs a big hit Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy came out in 2005. That’s right: “Cupid’s Chokehold / Breakfast In America” ​​out The Papercut Chronicles turns 15 this year. The original music video even featured a boy Katy Perry for her worldwide stardom.

This was not the only time the two artists worked together. In 2007, Stump appeared on another Gym Class Heroes song, “Clothes Off !!” The music video makes a nod to the original ‘Cupid’s Chokehold’ visual they worked on two years earlier.

This iconic My space tune mixed rap and rock elements and form alternative music as we know it today. Since its release, Fall Out Boy has grown into one of the biggest rock bands in the world, preparing to tour with artists such as Green day and Weezer on the Hella Mega tour. Gym Class Heroes continued to work with Adam Levine of Maroon 5, and frontman / rapper Travie McCoy even worked with Bruno Mars.

Fall Out Boy bass player Pete Wentz a new song called “Check Your Phone” with a project called Cheap cuts. In addition to the release of the new song, Wentz is also giving a new interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music to talk about reaching out to friends and family right now and more.

The track contains a number of relaxed instrumentals, in which Wentz gives a sizzling, spoken vocal. The track is produced by the award-winning British songwriter Jonny Harris as well as Jack Leonard.

“The more we developed the song, translated it into different languages ​​and then collaborated with Pete, we realized that the whole world was in a great anxious rush without realizing it,” offers Cheap Cuts. “It’s like we all heard Baz Luhrmann’s sunscreen in the late 1990s and decided to ignore any advice in that song. For me, that’s what your phone is about.”

Wentz also gave his opinion on the track and his lyrical inspiration.

“It’s funny to have everything in the world in a device with my fingertips and feel like it really swallows me up sometimes,” he shares. “My phone has undoubtedly toured, kept in touch and found random actors who voiced GI Joe characters from the ’80s cartoon. But my addiction to it is complicated – the last thing I look at at night is the blurry haze, and it’s the first text message that wakes me up in the morning.

“For me, this song is about the fear it gives me, but at the same time about the way I feel a little lighter when I watch a video of raccoons walking around like humans or whatever. It is messy and filled with complex, opposing perspectives that seem to contradict each other – just like us. ”

You can view it here.