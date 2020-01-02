How well do you know "Roaring 20s" by Panic! At the disco?

Loading...

We have officially entered a new decade and Panic! At the disco has already given us the perfect soundtrack. Released with their sixth studio album Pray For The Wicked in 2018, "Roaring 20s" was one of the many perfect songs to help you ring in 2020 last night.

Prove you're down with the 20s of Rawring by testing your lyrics knowledge of "Roaring 20s" below.

Brendon Urie make dreams come true, one committed couple at a time. Panic! At The Disco, the fan had the surprise of her life when the singer replied to a letter she had sent.

While former fans have thought about the cost of performing Uriah at their wedding (Answer: beer), Twitter user Erica Veon just wanted to let the singer know how much he did. ; had impacted. Veon sent Urie an invitation with a letter on "how much his music means" to her.

In the letter, Veon asks Urie if he will return his autograph as a wedding gift. Urie (who also said he had to regretfully refuse) was happy to oblige.

"Sent this wedding invitation (without) waiting for it to come," Veon tweeted. "But I wrote a little letter about being a fan since 2005, how important his music is to me and how incredible an autograph would be as a wedding gift and YOU GUYS!" Thank you"

This is not the first time a panic! At The Disco, a fan asked for the Urie autograph as a wedding gift. In November, group tour director Zack Hall shared a picture of the couple Star Wars– theme invitation for a ceremony which falls on May 4.

"Hey Laura and Ryan, one way or the other, it was mailed back, but we all hope you had a great marriage and that the fourth is still with you." #fanmailfromaflounder ”

Check out the two wedding gifts here.