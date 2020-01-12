How was the “Megxit” born? The story of Meghan and Harry's Dramatic Royal Rollercoaster

Both sides of the proverbial “pool” were shocked this week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced their intention to “leave” their senior roles in the royal family and move from the time outside the UK. Wednesday.

Royal observers were aware of the news, but if you’re not at all initiated, here is a guide that will guide you through the fairytale union and the controversial and disorderly family division.

In the beginning

Markle was born three years earlier than Prince Harry on August 4, 1981 in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Doria Ragland, was employed as a social worker and yoga teacher while her father, Thomas Markle, worked in television production as director of photography and lighting.

In a 2016 article for Elle magazine, she describes herself as a mixed race female from slaves. “My father is Caucasian and my mother is African American. I am half black and half white, ”she wrote. Markle’s parents separated when she was 6, and she continued to attend private schools in Southern California and Northwestern University for the university.

She landed small roles in the years following her graduation, which ultimately led her to star in the Toronto television series Suits as paralegal Rachel Zane in 2011. That year, she also married actor and producer Trevor Engelson. They divorced in 2013.

On September 15, 1984, Harry was born in the famous Lindo wing of London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, where a multitude of royal babies were born. Her father, Prince Charles, was the heir to the Crown and her mother, Princess Diana, was born into the British nobility and loved by the public as “the princess of the people”.

After studying at preparatory schools and Eton College, Harry trained as an officer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and served in the British Armed Forces and spent more than 30 weeks in Afghanistan until ‘he left the military in 2015. Over the years, he has dated around and had been in a few relationships, including romances with businesswoman Chelsy Davy and British actress Cressida Bonas.

The tragedy

Harry’s mother, hunted by the media in the time preceding and following his separation from Prince Charles, died after a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. At the time, the paparazzi who followed the car were accused of having contributed to the accident, but a French investigation in 1999 revealed that the driver had been under the influence at the time of the accident.

In an interview with ITV in October 2019, Harry said that his mother’s death was like “a degenerate injury”. “I think being part of this family, in this role, in this work, every time I see a camera, every person every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash, it brings me back more, “he said. “So in this regard, it’s the worst reminder of his life, as opposed to the best.”

Blind date

The now Duke and Duchess of Sussex met on a blind date in 2016, the prince having told BBC News in an interview that they had been introduced by “a mutual friend”. Markle, in the same interview, recalled that they “met for a drink” and I hit him right away. “I think very quickly we said,” Well, what are we doing tomorrow “We should meet again,” said Markle. During their engagement announcement, Harry proclaimed that he knew Markle was the “first time” they met.

A few weeks later, Harry invited Markle to accompany him on a trip to Botswana, where Harry said they were “camping with each other under the stars”. “Then we were really alone, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other,” he said. Markle told BBC News that they had “five good ones, almost six months with a private life, which was amazing. “

The revelation

Reports began to swirl over Harry’s relationship with Markle in late 2016, with news breaking in late October that the couple were dating and Harry had introduced the actress to this father in early November.

“Prince Harry worries about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he was unable to protect her”

Reports surrounding Markle’s race began to appear at the time, with a headline stating: “Harry’s daughter is (almost) straight out of Compton.” Another song highlighted Markle’s “exotic DNA” and claimed that she was “racy” and a “tease”.

On November 8, the prince officially announced that he was dating Markle and denounced the “wave of abuse and harassment” she received in the media after the news. “Prince Harry is concerned for Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” said the statement. “It is not fair that a few months after a relationship with him, Mrs. Markle is subject to such a storm … This is not a game, it is his life and his.”

It’s official

After traveling to Jamaica, Norway and Africa while retaining their romance over long distances, the couple made an official royal appearance at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in October 2017 in Toronto. That month, Markle also said they were “in a relationship” and “in love” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I am sure there will be a time when we will have to introduce ourselves and present ourselves and tell stories, but I hope people will understand that this is our time,” she said. “It’s part of what makes it so special, it’s just ours. But we are happy. Personally, I like a great love story. “

Finger ring

The couple announced their engagement on November 27, 2017 in a brief photo call, telling reporters that the proposal was romantic and that they were “thrilled and happy” to take the next steps. The following month, another royal – Princess Michael of Kent – sparked controversy after wearing a racist blackamoor brooch at the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The May 19, 2018 wedding of Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle brought together royalty and A-list celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Oprah Winfrey. Only Markle’s mother Doria attended the wedding after her father – who caused her a lot of embarrassment in interviews with the British press – skipped the event. She went down half the aisle on her own and was accompanied by Prince Charles for the last part of the walk.

The newly created Duchess also joined the Royal Foundation, the charity created for the first time by Harry and his older brother, Prince William. Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, were considered “the fabulous four” – or the new generation of members of the royal family who would modernize the Crown.

A new family member

On October 15, 2018, Kensington Palace announced that the couple was expecting their first child and on May 6, 2019, Baby Archie was born. When the couple announced their child’s name, Archie notably had no royal title. BBC host Danny Baker was sacked after sharing a tweet comparing Archie to a chimp shortly after his birth. At the time, Baker claimed that the tweet was a “gagged” joke about “circus animals” and the royal family that was misinterpreted as racism.

Chart their own path in the midst of scrutiny

Meghan and Harry started signaling their penchant for creating their own path before Archie was even born. The news broke in November 2018 that the Sussexes would move from Kensington Palace – where the Cambridges also lived – to go to Frogmore Cottage. In the same month, reports surfaced that Markle had made Middleton cry before the Sussex wedding in May over a bridesmaid dress for Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The couple then announced plans to separate their household from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate in March 2019, which would mean separate social media accounts and communications staff.

Three months later, the couple said they would part with the Royal Foundation, apparently putting the last nail in the coffin “the four fabulous”. However, the Sussex pledged to continue working on the Heads Together mental health campaign with the Cambridges, and a July 2019 report indicated that Baby Archie had caused the connection between Markle and Middleton.

Markle’s efforts to create his own charitable contributions, such as his support for the Al Manaar Center for Muslim Cultural Heritage and the creation of the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, have been closely examined – a report linking the mosque to terrorists.

“I never thought it would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and this is the part that is really hard to reconcile”

The Sussexes made a royal tour of Africa from late September to early October 2019, and ITV cameras came to make a documentary. Markle spoke frankly about the media criticism in an interview, saying that the whole situation was “difficult”. “I never thought it would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and this is the part that is really hard to reconcile,” she said, adding that she disregarded the warnings. that the British tabloids would “destroy” his life. “So, yes, it was complicated.”

Harry also admitted an increasing distance between him and his brother, telling ITV that they were “certainly on different paths right now.” “We don’t see each other as much as before because we are too busy, but I like it very much,” he said.

The couple took their media feud to court, suing The Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, in October 2019 for publishing Markle’s private letter to his father. “There comes a time when the only thing to do is resist this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives,” Prince Harry wrote in a statement.

He added that “history was repeating itself” – referring to the way his late mother, Princess Diana, was treated by the media. The Duke of Sussex himself also sued the owners of the Sun and the Mirror for allegedly hacking into his phone.

The announcement

After spending their vacation abroad in Canada, the Sussexes returned to London earlier this week and thanked the representatives of Canada House in person for the hospitality of their country. One day after their visit, the couple dropped the bomb in a press release: in 2020, they intended to leave the royal burden behind.

“We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” said the announcement. “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships.”

Predictably, this decision was unsuitable for the British media – who claimed it was “selfish” and “an outrageous forfeiture of judgment”. The timing of the announcement, a day before the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th birthday, was also a target. reports.

The consequences – so far

Buckingham Palace said discussions on the move were “at an early stage”, while reports said that no member of the royal family had been consulted before the announcement. A recently renovated Royal Sussex website revealed that the couple had no interest in cooperating with British royal correspondents in the rotation system and wanted to be financially independent, but also wanted to use Frogmore Cottage as their official residence and honor their duties towards the queen and their patronages.

After the shocking announcement, Markle’s spokesperson confirmed that she was back in Canada.

“I spent my arm around my brother all of our lives. I can not do this anymore “

A meeting to discuss and reach an agreement acceptable to all parties starring Harry, the Queen and Princes Charles and William was scheduled for this Monday at the Queen’s vacation home in Sandringham, Norfolk, with Markle allegedly attended by telephone from Canada.

Whatever happens, the effects of family friction are perilously profound. According to the United Kingdom Sunday Times this weekend, William said to a friend, “I spent my arm around my brother all of our lives. I can not do this anymore. “

Tom Bradby, the ITV interviewer whose documentary captured the anger and sadness of Sussex last fall, wrote in the newspaper that an “unrestrained” television interview starring Meghan and Harry would not be ” pretty ”, the courtiers fearing that Meghan could not mark the racist and sexist royal family.

