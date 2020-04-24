How WAG spends his money with Kate Ferdinand’s daily training, the focus of the Coleen Rooney family, and Toni Terry’s group

LOCKDOWN life is a burden for many people and WAG UK is the ultimate goal at the moment – isolate yourself in a mansion with a large swimming pool and garden.

From Coleen Rooney to Kate Ferdinand, Ribka Vardy and Perrie Edwards, here’s how the other half of some of the hottest soccer stars in the country spend the lock …

29

Coleen Rooney is locked with four sons and her husband WayneCredit: Instagram

Family Focus

Queen of the WAGs Coleen Rooney has locked all about family time.

The mother of four children, 34 years old, lived apart from her husband Wayne for a year while he played legs for America DC United – but the couple now work together to homeschool their children.

The Rooneys and Kai’s children, Klay, Kit and Cass live in a Cheshire house worth £ 6 million – where they spend their days with arts and crafts, walk with dogs, and pay tribute with weekly applause for the NHS.

29

Coleen makes an Easter hat with ladsCredit: Instagram

29

The key is about family time for RooneysCredit: Instagram

29

They also applaud the guards every Thursday Credit: Instagram

First fitness

Still a beginner in the world of WAG, Kate Ferdinand admitted the lock had made her feel “anxious and overwhelmed”.

But former Towie star, 28, who married legend Man U Rio last September, has been doing daily exercises with her husband to help clear his mind.

Luckily for Kate, their big house has a state-of-the-art gym, large park, and trampoline to keep everyone active.

29

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have prioritized training during lockdown Credit: Instagram

29

They have a sophisticated gym on their big homeCredit: Instagram

Kate also helped homeschool her three stepchildren – Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine – describing it as “extraordinary” before the Easter holidays.

Posting a setback on Instagram earlier this month, he said: “This appearance is a distant memory (of me) living in the gym & wearing the lounge now.

“I lost friends & family, but I quite enjoyed the cold and got everything I wanted to do forever # stayhome # staysafe”.

Make a spark

29

Model Ruby Mae uses the pool at padCredit: Instagram by her boyfriend Dele Alli

29

He said it was ‘face mask every day’ when he went on a dream spa vacation. Credit: Instagram

29

This model has made it easy during lockdown Credit: Instagram

29

Dele Alli plays for the London club TottenhamCredit: Instagram

29

Ruby has also modeled the Kim Kardashian shapewear, SkimsCredit: Instagram

Model Ruby Mae has been living a spa dream at her boyfriend and luxury Tottenham ace Dele Alli.

The £ 2.5 million property in lush Elstree, Herts, has its own swimming pool that Ruby, 23, used during lockdown.

Posting on Instagram, he admitted: “Every day is a mask day” now.

He has also modeled the Kim Kardashian Skims line and sunbathe in the spacious garden. Jealous, are we?

Glam Squad

29

Georgina Cleverley has displayed her neat wardrobe and a decent hair dryer

29

He is frankly glamorous but admits locking is getting boring

Georgina Cleverley doesn’t let the lock stop her social media post, with a series of selfies spread on Instagram.

The mother of two children, who has Nevaeh Rose, six, and Alfie, three, with Watford ace Tom, has exhibited her walk-in and salon-worthy dry clothes in the latest photos.

Although he may have thrown stilettos for trackies, the former Towie star, 33, made sure his glamorous beliefs did not slip during locking – which he spent in his Manchester 3.5 million £ mansion.

29

Her husband Tom played for Watford and previously at Man United Credit: Rex Features

But it’s not all fun and games, with mothers acknowledging: “Still sane … fair!” and the boredom of isolation draws nearer.

In one post, he joked: “My little girl took this from me debating what to do next – the choice is a puzzle, sorting out the garage or sorting through old clothes”.

Sun finder

29

Billi Muklow lives in Essex with Andy Caroll from Newcastle United and their four children

29

Yesterday he spent sunbathing by the pool

Another Towie alumni, Billi Muklow was detained in Essex with her husband Andy Carroll and their four children.

Billi is currently pregnant with her third child. He and Andy also have Arlo, four and Wolf, two, while the Newcastle striker is the father of Emilie and Lucas from a previous relationship.

The couple has a £ 4 million big house in Chigwell, Essex, which has its own swimming pool, tennis court, full sized soccer field, and 25 hectares of land.

29

The couple has another baby on the road

Billi posted a picture of him absorbing 23C heat by the pool yesterday – while he was enjoying the ice lolly.

Posting on Instagram at the weekend, he admitted: “It’s been a strange few weeks up and down but lots of fun in the park, late at night, lying down and staying in our PJs all day.”

Besides homeschooling, Billi said she remained busy as “the mother of a 2-year-old bad girl, clean, cooking and eating dinner”.

Escape to the country

29

Toni Terry also bask in the poolside and enjoy the countryside

29

He likes to work in their spacious garden

29

This couple has also been walking with dogs every day

29

She and her husband John Terry, former Chelsea captain, live in Surrey

When it comes to epic gardens, Toni Terry has a pretty good one.

A mother of two, 37, is isolating herself with an advance of 5.5 million pounds at Oxshott, Surrey, which has six bedrooms, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

He and Chelsea legend John, 39, live with their twin George and Summer, 13.

Toni spent the lock enjoying exercises in the park, sunbathing by the pool and walking with dogs every day in the surrounding countryside. Looks very beautiful.

Dance queen

29

Perrie Edwards was alone with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s girlfriend

29

He posted videos of singing and dancing showing off their modern homes

29

Perrie poses in the bedroom

Perrie Edwards from Little Mix has kept herself busy with a series of videos dancing and singing during lockdown.

The 26-year-old lives with England and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after selling his London pad last year.

Their spacious home has an indoor swimming pool and outdoor hot tub – and Perrie’s has showcased marble-floored kitchens and luxurious gray bedrooms in its latest posts.

29

The couple have been secluded since early March due to footballer’s illness

29

Alex has appeared in several clips. Perrie Edwards and girlfriend Alex Little Mix performed a funny dance routine as they isolated themselves during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Posting earlier this month, Perrie joked: “Perrie is not here now. She lost her mind during isolation.”

Like many soccer players, the couple carried out isolation earlier than most Englishmen, as a precaution after a string of Premier League players caught the corona virus.

Wife’s life

29

Rebekah Vardy has prioritized time for her children and husband Jamie

29

Dare Jamie has lock hair earlier this week

29

Rebekah has five children – including Olivia who is four months old

Rebekah Vardy, 38, has dedicated herself to the duties of wife and mother in her stately home in Leicester.

The mother of five, whose youngest Olivia is four months old, has spent time alone with her children and husband Jamie – as well as exercising both alone and with children.

He even dealt a hard blow to the striker, confessing: “I really don’t know what I’m doing so he’s lucky he hasn’t lost his hearing”.

We previously saw the glamorous life of Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, with a luxury vacation and a red carpet as a father plus one.