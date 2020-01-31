How Verizon’s Super Bowl demo finally got me excited about 5G

I have to make a confession: although I am talking to friends and colleagues about a wireless 5G future, it was hard for me to be happy about it. On Wednesday January 29, 2020, Verizon changed my mind.

Verizon Wireless, as part of its installation at the Super Bowl Live complex in Bayfront, Miami, Florida, demonstrated to me the 5G fan experience it offers for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, and now I finally understand it.

“They don’t just appear in front of the Super Bowl in the fourth quarter of 2019,” said Nicki Palmer, Verizon’s chief product development officer. “I think our network team has watch parties a few years later when they announce the Super Bowl locations because they know they have to start planning when they get into the forest.”

Verizon installed a command center in Miami almost two years ago to cover key parts of the city and the Hard Rock Stadium in 5G. Several hotels, major tourist areas, the stadium and the stadium car park now have solid, lightning-fast 5G connectivity. This project required miles of fiber optic cable and cost about $ 80 million. But why?

For one thing, it’s great marketing. As an NFL partner, Verizon is ready to take advantage of the Super Bowl’s reputation. We also want to offer unique experiences to NFL fans who are in town for a week. And especially in the stadium, fans get something they have never seen before. Something they’re hungry for.

What 5G can do

What does a 5G experience look like? Imagine holding up your phone in the stadium as if you were taking a picture. Instead, Augmented Reality receives you with instant information that you can use immediately. Find the nearest restrooms and see their waiting times. Find the foods you want to eat and see how long it will take to get them. Park your car in the parking lot and get directions from your seat. And that is just the beginning.

Would you like to buy goods? The app shows you the jersey of your favorite team. Do you want statistics about a player? Point your phone at them and it will appear. You can see the quarterback’s playbook as it positions itself to travel the ball. And if you want to see a playback, you can not only control the playback, but also from any angle in 3D space.

With Verizon 5G, you can view the game from any number of angles. Simply select the camera view you want to see in real time and zoom in exactly on what you want to see. At the moment, this experience is limited to the Super Bowl, but it’s only a matter of time before it gets home.

So far, this experience has not been possible. That’s because they rely on the incredible speed and instant response that only 5G can make.

Of course there is more. Thanks to edge computing, facial recognition can be done in real time, and the same edge computing promises mobile gaming that competes with the best console and PC games available, as ultra-fast 5G data allows all the loads to be lifted supercomputers are taken in some buildings miles away.

Ultimately, 5G Speed ​​promises a number of new experiences that could change our lives. The question is whether Verizon can deploy its ultra-high-speed, short-range 5G solution wide enough for everyone to benefit.

And that’s the challenge. Verizon’s version of 5G is incredibly fast, but the range is very short. Verizon’s Miami project cost more than $ 80 million because it had to provide an incredibly high density of 5G nodes to ensure coverage over such large areas. Is this a scalable strategy? We will see. But Verizon sure seems bullish.

Still, I’m convinced that 5G will have some exciting things in store in the near future. I wouldn’t have said that a few days ago.

