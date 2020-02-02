How Utahns Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and Gary Herbert rate

SALT LAKE CITY – President Donald Trump is accused of abusing his power. Senator Mitt Romney runs a political cord in Washington. Government Gary Herbert leads a thriving state with always low unemployment.

Yet Utahns judge their work performance about the same.

A new Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics survey shows that 55% of voters approve of Herbert’s work, while Trump received a 53% approval rating and Romney 52%.

Although these numbers do not ring any recommendations, they are higher than the residents of the 48% approval Senator Mike Lee gave. He also had the highest percentage of those who are not sure how to judge him.

“It seems to be a balancing act among voters who are generally okay with how things are going,” said pollster Scott Rasmussen.

Approval Poll

Survey conducted by Scott Rasmussen from 15-22 January 2020, of 1,017 registered voters in Utah and has an error margin of +/- 3.1 percentage points

Although their approval ratings are within the same margin, there is a big difference in the disapproval figures, bringing more attention to the sentiments of Utah voters. High disapproval figures are a bad sign for every politician.

Herbert, who is not looking for re-election, had the lowest percentage of people, 29%, who disapproved of his performance, while Trump had the highest at 44%, including a third who strongly disapproved. Romney had 39% who disapproved, while Lee had 30%.

The net approval rating of Trump is only plus 9, while that of Herbert is plus 26. Lee and Romney are plus 18 and plus 14 respectively.

No one is happy with what’s going on in Washington, and as a result, the preference of every elected official has been blown, said Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

“It’s all about who your supporters are and there have been no clear winners,” he said.

Because the poll took place before the Senate Deposition Process, Rasmussen said it played no role in the assessment of Romney and Lee’s Utahns, both of whom played a prominent role in the proceedings.

Herbert, who has not been looking for more than ten years in office, has led the state during unprecedented economic growth, but may be suffering from the public uprising over the now withdrawn package for tax reform.

Rasmussen points out, however, that all four receive the approval of the majority from a different mix of voters.

Republicans in the poll clearly love Trump, with 76% approving his work performance, of which 45% strong. The opinions about Trump are anyway stronger than for the others in the poll, which Rasmussen said is quite normal.

Lee with 64% also does well with GOP voters, just like Herbert with 67%. Romney has a 57% approval rating among Republicans, only slightly higher than his overall rating.

“I think the party breakdown reflects the general perception of the relationship between Romney and Lee with the president.” Rasmussen said.

Romney is doing better with Democrats with 46% approving his work, compared with 24% for Lee, which is to be expected since Lee is one of the most conservative members of the Senate.

Rasmussen said that Lee is not as reflexive in favor of Trump as some Republicans may want, but enough to annoy Democrats.