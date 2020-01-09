How tweets can prevent war, a dilemma in the App Store and more news

Loading...

Twitter is shocking and Apple is beam, but first: sharing a cartoon about posthumous photos.

This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Do you want to receive this two-day summary as an e-mail every weekday? Register here!

Today’s news

Did Twitter help stop the war with Iran?

After a week on Twitter with President Donald Trump’s ill-conceived (and probably illegal) threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, world leaders have proven that they can also use the site for constructive dialogue. After an Iranian rocket attack on Tuesday evening, both Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted their hope that the recent tit-for-tat attacks would not become a real war. Their exchange, which was called ‘real-time deescalatory twitter’ by Middle Eastern expert Ilan Goldenberg, proved that social media can be an incredibly modern solution to the long-term challenge of communication between countries in crisis.

An alleged espionage app gets Apple into trouble

Last month, both Google and Apple removed a popular social message app called ToTok from their official app stores, after US officials claimed that the United Arab Emirates is likely to use the app for state surveillance. But by Saturday, Google ToTok had quietly recovered in its Play Store. The reason? The app does exactly what it says it does, and any form of information provision would go beyond what Apple or Google can actually perceive. Now it’s Apple’s turn to decide what to do.

Fast fact: 30+

That is the number of civil rights organizations owned by the home security company Ring from Amazon for concluding secret deals with hundreds of police departments throughout the country. A recent interview with Amazon’s top hardware performer revealed that he is “proud” of the program and hinted at a future with even more face recognition.

WIRED recommends: CES gadgets

Our writers are deep in futuristic gadgets at the biggest electronics show of the year, CES. From luggage that you follow around to underwater scooters, you can follow their journey with live updates throughout the week.

News that you can use

Here you can read how you can live your best life on and next to your phone in 2020.

This daily summary is available as a newsletter. You can sign up here to ensure that you receive the news fresh in your inbox every week!

.