How Trump's indictment changes Dems' final sprint in Iowa

At 1 pm. Tuesday afternoon, each senator participating in the trial of the removal of President Donald Trump will be commanded by the Senate sergeant-at-arms “to remain silent under penalty of imprisonment”.

But for the four senators who are also running for President Trump, the silence will be a bit like imprisonment.

With Iowa caucuses less than two weeks away, the sudden withdrawal of four Democratic presidential candidates from the field – including three of the top five candidates – presents an unprecedented challenge for campaigns that are desperate to prove their persistence in the early states.

“A solid closure in Iowa is so much about energy and drive – and it comes largely from the events and the coverage they lead. And there is no substitute for a main-level event, “said Patrick Dillon, who worked as the states’ senior adviser on the battlefields for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, and was chief of cabinet of former Iowa Governor Chet Culver. “People want to be with a winner, and they see you standing in front of dynamic and growing crowds and they see the news that you make on the ground in Iowa, and it can get stronger.”

In a normal field and a normal campaign, the minds of voters would be largely settled by this point, but with thin voting margins like the razor between the four best candidates, each handshake at each roadside dinner can do the difference.

“In person is always better,” said Professor Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University in Des Moines. “At this point in a long, long caucus season, their absence from the ground is not a huge factor, but in a close race, a ladder feather can make the difference.”

Each of the nomination contestants has publicly declared that he is more than ready to “chew gum and walk at the same time,” as Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told reporters in Capitol. Hill after officially taking the oath. as a juror in Trump’s removal trial on Thursday.

“I’m a mom – I can do two things at once,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on CBS This Morning on January 17. “I have a fantastic operation with amazing people – in every big city in Iowa. I took my husband and daughter this weekend to New Hampshire, then on my way to Iowa. And I will be there for three days. I am a mom. I can do two things at once. “

But in Iowa, where presidential candidates should do anything far from mistaking voters for an ice cream cone in order to gain their support, the absence of the election campaign could be a major competitive disadvantage, in particularly as former vice-president Joe Biden and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, both high in the ballot box and with money to burn, is not burdened with the Senate equivalent of jury service.

“If you’re now in a position of strength, it’s a little less scary, I guess – you’re just trying to rely on your organization to maintain and hope that committed volunteers and organizers are going to expand where they can “said Dillon. “But if your plan was to get hot at the end and close tight, then honestly, you really needed this field presence just to give your organization its highest level anyway – so it’s a great challenge.”

Klobuchar, who described his position in Iowa as a “solid fifth place”, bet the farm on a solid finish from behind in Hawkeye State. Her campaign told The Daily Beast that she was confident in her three-part plan to navigate the impeachment trial: organization, town hall meetings, and flooding of the area of ​​substitutes.

“We really have the strongest list of supporters in Iowa of all the candidates,” a campaign official told The Daily Beast, noting that Klobuchar had racked up approvals from 13 current and former lawmakers, more than any other. presidential candidate. “We are planning to host a number of chair lifts, with a number of surrogate mothers – Amy’s husband and daughter will also be there.”

“Technology is an incredible thing – Amy can still do TV hits and conference calls,” said the campaign manager, while field organizers “keep the drum going.”

Part of this organization is the result of an accidental programming delay. On January 11, in anticipation of the delivery of recall articles to the Senate at any time, the Klobuchar campaign organized a “Klobuchar Complete Day of Action,” during which 41 alternates helped organize events in each of the 99 counties of Iowa. The alternates, which included state legislators, union leaders, activists from the State Democratic Party, and Klobuchar’s husband, law professor John Bessler, helped solicit caucuses, a telephone bank, and organized meetings.

But Klobuchar is still lagging behind several other candidates in its organizational efforts in Iowa. As of last week, the Minnesota senator’s campaign has 18 offices across the state and more than 80 employees. The campaigns of Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, for example, almost double the number of offices and staff.

Ben Halle, director of communications for Buttigieg, Iowa, told the Daily Beast that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will campaign at a marathon pace for the last two weeks before caucuses.

“We are putting Pete in front of as many Iowans as possible,” said Halle. “As Pete spoke to hundreds of people in Sioux City, more than 250 Des Moines constituency leaders learned what to do on caucus night.”

It’s a ground game, Dillon told The Daily Beast,

“There is little organization, even a well-planned organization with sufficient resources,” noted Dillon, “and this is a real obstacle to a campaign that has not yet been able to build a big game on the ground in part because they only started gaining momentum recently. ”

But while Warren and Sanders both boast a strong field presence and a stable full of high-level endorsers, not all of their surrogates know what is expected of them during the trial. impeachment.

“I have done substitution work so far, but have not received any specific requests for the next few weeks,” said Senator Zach Wahls, a Warren endorser and rising star of the State Democratic Party. , who made appearances during the campaign. events for young voters.

Another Warren endorser, Senator Liz Bennett, told the Daily Beast that she should direct a number of webs in the last few weeks before caucuses, “but I think it is getting below normal (get-out- the-caucus) Activities. “

Asked about their plans to use surrogates in the impeachment trial, Warren’s team told the Daily Beast that former housing and urban development Julián Castro, along with other prominent supporters, will be in effect in the last weeks before the start of the vote and because she serves as a juror in the impeachment trial.

Castro, who, unlike prominent Sanders’ deputies such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) or fellow Warren supporter, Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is not a current incumbent, is considered a potentially critical member of Warren’s team. substitutes – able to attend several events a day, and with the message-discipline skills of a former presidential candidate to get started.

As a wool-dyed progressive who adopted (and sometimes inspired) many of Warren’s policy proposals long before his approval, Castro is in a unique position to help heal Warren’s divides with left-wing voters who are leaning potentially toward Sanders, a former aide to the candidate’s late campaign told The Daily Beast.

“The party wing that Julián and Warren represent … is at its best when it confronts the Republicans and the centrist Dems,” said the aide. “The message of unity is one of them – reminding voters that the struggle is not between progressives.”

Still, Iowa political experts told the Daily Beast that even the most robust organization and surrogate operations amount to guesswork in unexplored campaign territory during the impeachment.

“I have no basis for judging how it will go,” said J. Ann Selzer, pollster and president of the highly reputed polling firm Selzer & Company, based in Des Moines. “Too many moving parts and zero historical references. I’m as interested in watching as you are! “

—Additional report by Jackie Kucinich

.