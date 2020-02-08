How Trump’s impeachment evolved, according to those who administered it: NPR

The Senate will rule on charges against President Trump on February 5, 2020.

President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment began in September with the opening of an investigation into the House of Representatives, which resulted in a lawsuit against the Senate. It ended on Wednesday with the senators’ vote to acquit the president for two impeachments – abuse of power and obstruction of the judiciary.

Along the way, NPR spoke to dozens of members of Congress who had front row seats for hearings, statements, defense, and votes. Here are key moments from legislators interviewed by NPR.

The house request

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, on the reporting of whistleblowers and the alleged consideration in the center of the impeachment investigation (Everything considered on September 26, 2019)

“If you read the minutes, there is nothing there. Even the leader of the Democrats indicated that there was no return. The president is not talking about foreign aid. Even the President of Ukraine, Mr. (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy said that he did has not been pressured in any way. But the Democrats tried to persecute this President before he was even elected. It was continuous. And they don’t care about the facts and the truth. “We will do everything about this President to find. It’s unfortunate because it’s not good for the country. “

House Secretary of State Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) Previews public hearings and describes potentially criminal acts (Everything considered, November 12, 2019 and morning edition, November 13, 2019)

“I do not believe that a decision has been made on the final question of whether impeachment should be initiated, but based on what the witnesses have said so far, there are a number of potentially criminal offenses, including bribery, including high crime and Offense. “

Mike Johnson (R-La.) From the House Justice Committee to government views on impeachment hearings (morning edition, November 22, 2019)

“Here’s what we had … in a nutshell: two weeks of open hearings, twelve witnesses and no bomb. There was no testimony to confirm bribery or extortion. There were a number of readily accepted guesses and conjectures and opinions And it’s about a phone call with a transcript that every single American can read for himself. “

Schiff talks about Trump’s legal strategy and refusal to testify and provide documents (Everything considered on December 3, 2019 and morning edition on December 4, 2019)

“The strategy ultimately didn’t work because we were able to move forward. We are able to create a case without the documents from all of these agencies through several very brave civil servants who acted and testified against the President’s order. It we have managed to work out an overwhelming case of his wrongdoing and, equally, to show that this President has hindered Congress in a way and to an extent that President Nixon never did, that’s it. “

Representative Doug Collins (R-Ga.), The top Republican on the House Justice Committee, on whether the president was good moral leaders (Everything considered, December 5, 2019 and morning edition, December 6, 2019)

“Are there things I agree or disagree with the President? Sure. Are there things I would do differently? Sure. So we all have disagreements if we go forward. So I think if we go forward, let’s go from ours. ” own beliefs, and we say, look, we’re an imperfect world ruled by imperfect people. “

The trial against the Senate

Chuck Schumer, Chairman of the Senate Minority (D-N.Y.), On the need for witnesses in the Senate process. Schumer asked four witnesses. These included Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton. (morning edition, December 16, 2019)

“We Senate Democrats believe that the process must be fair, and it is important that the American people judge it to be fair. So there is a lot of evidence that Parliament has provided, but these four witnesses know directly why they are helping Ukraine is late. There’s no reason not to have it. I haven’t heard of a good reason not to have it, except that people are afraid of what they could say. “

Mike Johnson, who joined the White House defense team, argued that Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on July 25 included an investigation into the alleged corruption beyond former Vice President Joe Biden’s family (Everything considered on January 23, 2020)

“In the full context of the entire file that you will see when it comes to the President’s trial lawyers, he was concerned about the big picture. Of course, the Bidens were part of it. And it was.” The Obama administration also had some concerns about this, different departments. “

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) about how that Bolton revelations could affect the study (Everything considered on January 27, 2020)

“I think I can already hear a number of Republicans heading for a vote to hear at least from John Bolton, if not from other witnesses … if there are signs that he has information that is directly at the core The case concerns To say it on purpose, we don’t want to hear this, for me it just undermines the idea that this is a real process … I think there will be more than four (Republicans have to cross the aisle) prediction that there will be five or ten. “

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Whether Trump did something inappropriate (Special reporting on January 31, 2020)

“I agree that he did something inappropriate, but I do not agree that he did something that has to do with betrayal, bribery, high crimes and crimes. I think there is a big gap there As Professor (Alan) Dershowitz (Trump’s lawyer) pointed out, 40 presidents have been accused of abuse of power since Washington, so many presidents have done inappropriate things They don’t. “But that doesn’t mean that I should take the liberty of voting, removing him from office, and excluding him from voting. I think it’s up to the people.”

Trump is acquitted

Johnson on the consequences of the impeachment request after the Senate vote on Trump’s acquittal (Everything considered on February 5, 2020)

“I think there are people on both sides who are now trying to indict every president when they first make a call that is unpopular or a political decision that people disagree with. That is not the goal of the Impeachment Clause. And. ” now the bar is so low that i’m really afraid for the future. “

Schiff, who served as chief prosecutor for Democrats, on whether the month-long trial was worth it (morning edition on February 6, 2020)

“It was absolutely worth it. And we felt very strong and I think history will reinforce the fact that we had to impose a restriction on this president, who acted unethically, who sacrificed our national security and threatened integrity, and whatever always the result in the Senate, we couldn’t sit still. We had a constitutional obligation to represent the case. “