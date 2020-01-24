How Trump's comments on US troops hurt in Iraq undermined the Pentagon's message about traumatic brain injuries

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s Wednesday comment that US troops suffering from concussion symptoms had suffered “not very serious” injuries that conflicted with a years-long, competitive US military campaign to spread the message that a Brain injury cannot be minimized.

Trump referred to at least 11 cases of troops in Iraq that had reported symptoms that officials believe may have turned out to be traumatic brain injuries or TBIs.

Even if the final diagnoses are not all known, it only means that such injuries do not constitute serious conflicts with an increasing number of medical records. In addition, some claim that Trump has also weighed on the Pentagon’s efforts to get US troops to take care of the invisible wounds of the war, which in the past were considered less serious than external physical damage.

Congress is very aware of the importance of brain injuries. The 2020 Defense Equipment Act increased the Pentagon’s TBI and mental health research budget by $ 165 million. This is the last time that the budget has been regularly increased by around $ 100 million in recent years.

MP Bill Pascrell Jr., co-chair and founder of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, intends to send a letter to the Department of Defense on Thursday expressing concerns about the impact of Trump’s statements.

“This unpredictable commander’s comments address the devastating effects of brain injuries and show a clear lack of understanding,” the New Jersey Democrat told CQ-Roll Call in a statement. “Over the past two decades, the Department of Defense has rightly changed Congress policies and made the investments necessary to treat concussions and traumatic brain injuries with the gravity that justifies them. Trump’s stupid statements disparage our men and women in uniform and everyone Americans affected by traumatic brain injuries. “

“Not very serious”

After the Trump administration initially said no troops were injured when Iran fired rockets at U.S. bases in Iraq on January 8, Department of Defense officials admitted on Tuesday that at least 11 military personnel had been released after complaining of vibration-like symptoms from the Iraq was kidnapped.

“I heard they had a headache and a few other things,” the president said Wednesday during a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. “But I would say and I can report that it’s not very serious, not very serious.”

Trump then noticed how Iranian street bombs cost many limbs of US military personnel to provide less worrying psychological damage to those who were “terribly, terribly injured”.

Later, at a Pentagon press conference, Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, deputy commander of the combined task force-operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, said that the evaluations of the injured U.S. soldiers were still ongoing.

Grynkewich said he did not know the exact number of injuries, but described them as “teenagers”. He said it was too early to describe the injuries as TBIs or concussions.

“We suspect that there may be a diagnosis of TBI in the future, that there may have been a concussion, but TBI is a very specific medical diagnosis that I don’t want to anticipate, and I’ll leave it up to medical experts to do that.” , he said.

Links to dementia

The medical authorities have increasingly warned that even seemingly slight, especially repeated, brain injuries can have debilitating long-term consequences.

“In the past 30 years, research has linked moderate and severe traumatic brain injury to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia years after the original head injury,” says the Alzheimer Association website, one Health organization.

Street bombs and similar explosions on battlefields in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere have caused thousands of traumatic brain injury or TBI cases among U.S. military personnel in addition to training accidents.

In total, more than 413,000 members of the military have been affected by brain injuries for various reasons since 2000. This shows the Pentagon’s Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center, the existence of which is itself an indication of how seriously the military is treating the problem. In 2018 alone, the last full year for which numbers are available, nearly 19,000 U.S. military personnel suffered from TBIs.

Most of the shocks among military personnel have been classified as mild, and most have occurred outside the battlefield or training areas, Pentagon experts say.

Retired Army General Pete Chiarelli, a former Iraqi commander, said in an interview in 2013 that he was stunned to learn that TBI or post-traumatic stress accounted for 36% of the injuries in the conflict.

Fight the stigma

In the nearly two decades of war since the September 11 attacks, U.S. military personnel have attempted to overcome military personnel’s centuries-old belief that psyche and cerebral injuries are not as serious as bloody wounds in other parts of the body.

Such perceptions have often prevented many people in need of help from asking.

“A concussion or brain injury can change cognitive abilities and control over emotions, mobility, language and senses,” said the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. “If a TBI remains undiagnosed and untreated, it can have a tremendous impact on a person’s thinking and acting, as well as on their mental health. … Symptoms after a concussion can affect performance and put the service member or unit at risk.”

The military launched social media campaigns like #TBIdidyouknow and focused on Brain Injury Awareness Month in March.

“Our quest for superior lethality must go hand in hand with the obligation to understand, prevent, diagnose and treat TBI in all its forms,” ​​said then Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan in a memo on October 1, 2018. “Only if we have ours Communicating about and increasing awareness of Warfighter’s brain health and surveillance initiatives can help the department remove the stigma associated with behavior seeking help. “

