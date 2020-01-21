When President Donald Trump publicly declared earlier this month that he had seen reports that the now deceased Iranian military chief, Qassem Soleimani, was plotting attacks against “four [American] embassies,” senior officials said. Trump’s national security apparatus shook their heads. They weren’t sure why the President relied on this particular talking point, and rushed in the next few days to formulate answers to an avalanche of media questions about how to handle exactly what the President had wanted. say. Other officials wondered aloud whether the president had misrepresented the information.

“There were certainly questions [at the time, internally] as to whether he had just caught up on the spot,” said a White House official.

It turns out that Trump – technically – failed to raise his eyebrow out of thin air, The Daily Beast learned. According to three sources familiar with the matter, the president had simply seized a small part of what he had heard during private briefings, exaggerated this aspect of intelligence, then started to share the inflated information with the American public during his post-Soleimani . victory tower.

In doing so, President Trump has created even more confusion and discord among the national security brass who had already struggled to sell the American people on their cause for the strike that had just brought Iran and the states -United to the precipice of a total war. For weeks, the Trump administration had struggled to get the message out, explaining why the United States decided to strike Soleimani and what it would do in the future to manage any diplomacy with Tehran. The Trump embassy claim did not help, officials said.

The White House did not comment on the story.

Shortly before he started announcing to the media and protesters that the Iranian general was planning attacks on several American embassies, the president received information in the White House from national security officials and communications personnel. The purpose of some of these meetings was to prepare Trump for the best way to speak to the press about his administration’s justifications for killing Soleimani.

The president received a briefing shortly before entering Roosevelt Hall on January 9 and said Iran was “trying to blow up our embassy.”

According to two people familiar with the briefing, Trump has been told that after the murder of Soleimani, Iran may retaliate against U.S. assets in the region. The president was again informed of this fact at a later briefing that day, added one of the sources. However, the embassies were part of a long list of American outposts and bases potentially threatened by Iran, but sources close to these internal briefings do not remember the number four ever specified, and they do not remember certainly not of imminent danger to these embassies.

When administration officials informed Trump, they mentioned possible targets for Iranian retaliation; they were not discussing information about what anyone in the regime was actively plotting against American interests, the sources noted.

However, the moment he heard the word “embassies,” Trump immediately rang the bell, interrupting the meeting to toast his briefers on the issue, according to an American official. From there, he began to treat this potential threat as an almost certain danger. Trump received another briefing shortly before his interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox on January 10, where he repeated the claim that Iran likely attacked four embassies.

When the president began publicly trotting his allegations of “four embassies,” national security aides were stunned. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the talking point for Trump’s “four embassies” has come up against assessments of intelligence from Trump’s own officials. CNN also reported that State Department security officials were not even informed of imminent danger to a specific group of four US embassies.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper himself admitted in a CBS Sunday Face the Nation interview that if “the president said he thought it probably could have been attacks on other embassies “, Esper personally” did not see [a specific piece of evidence] regarding four embassies. “

Esper added: “What I’m saying is that I share the President’s view that I probably expect them to attack our embassies.”

By that time, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad had of course already been taken by an Iranian-backed militia, but that was before the death of Soleimani.

Senior Trump administration officials have canceled several of their planned briefings with Congress on specific threats against the strike of U.S. embassies before Soleimani. The briefers were also supposed to deepen what the US secret service had said before the strike. The administration has held two briefings with the House and the Senate to date, but the sessions have left legislators frustrated and extremely uninformed.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed his embassy threats briefing with the House foreign affairs committee for next week.

But people close to Trump say his embassy fixation is his obsession with avoiding the kinds of disasters that hit his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush. President Trump, who has long criticized Obama for the 2012 Benghazi attack and Bush for responding to Hurricane Katrina, is particularly concerned about opening up to accusations of having suffered “Trump’s Benghazi” or “the Trump’s Katrina, “according to two sources who spoke to the President about this.

“Many times I have heard of how you don’t want Katrina for a moment,” said a former senior White House official. “You can’t do anything about the weather, but you can certainly manage the response and the optics of what you do in addition to the substance of what you do.”

With the chaotic, even scandalous, treatment of Trump of the response and the help of the hurricanes which struck Puerto Rico, this president seems to have already had his “Katrina”. He is, however, determined not to experience a direct parallel with Benghazi. Indeed, the evening of New Year’s Eve, the president went on Twitter to mark with enthusiasm the embassy attack which occurred on his watch “Les Anti-Benghazi!”

.