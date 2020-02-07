How today’s fashion brands – from heritage to challenger – change culture – Adweek

Changing culture is a daunting task – especially in the fashion world.

Alexandra Waldman, co-founder and chief creative officer of Universal Standard, Gabby Cohen, head of brand and marketing at Rent the Runway, and Alegra O’Hare, the former CMO at Gap, took the stage this week at the CMO Moves East Summit by Adweek Discuss the challenges and benefits of cultural change while working in fashion and give an overview of the future course of the industry.

It is a topic that all three are well versed in: Waldman is the co-founder of the world’s largest retail company, while Cohen is responsible for the branding behind the company that pioneered the concept of clothing rental. O’Hare was with Adidas for several years before moving to a San Francisco retailer.

O’Hare said that her experience with older brands has shown that while these brands are open to change, she points out that sporting goods retailer Adidas sees fashion as one of its most recent partnerships with brands like Universal Standard and Personalities like Beyoncé prove high – but this change in these well-known brands can be a bigger challenge.

“The biggest challenge in companies, but especially in fashion, is to change culture, especially for traditional brands with a long history,” said O’Hare.

And changes don’t come from simply hitting a descriptor on your brand to keep up with the latest trend, she added. In today’s world, considering the size or sustainability of the environment is a trait that a brand can advertise to attract customers.

“When a brand changes and becomes successful, sustainability is paramount. This is when you put diversity in the foreground, “said O’Hare.” If it was unsuccessful, it says, “Hey, we’re making a line of jeans, let’s enlarge the sizes so we can.” Include size. “

For perhaps the first time, brands are actively listening to consumers who are demanding change.

“Many people who have been marginalized come out and say:” This is no longer in order, we are done. We have to change that. It has to be part of the culture, ”said Waldman.

Waldman attributes the change in culture to a change in leadership in the industry, which is derived from newer voices to leading old brands and new brands with new perspectives.

“Many of the people who ruled the kingdom are getting older and are leaving the country or are becoming a little less relevant than before,” she said. “And it opens up opportunities for younger, smarter, and less risk-averse leaders.”

It also means that the boundaries between luxury and the mass market are blurred in a way that may never have been before. According to Cohen, on platforms like Rent the Runway, consumers can incorporate items of clothing into their wardrobes that they may not have been able to afford in the past.

“Not everyone will wear Chanel from head to toe all day. It’s just not feasible,” said Cohen. “If you want to wear a luxury brand or something unique, everyone should have access.”

The question remains: Can older brands keep up when challengers like Rent the Runway and Universal Standard appear and put pressure on them?

“You have to survive,” said Waldman. “It’s really that simple.”