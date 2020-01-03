How to weather a winter storm when you live in a van

Loading...

One of the worst realities of vanlife hashtag, or camping in general, is the awkward weather. At least, I think so. Of course, I don't like it when there is a temperature delta between my room and the outside world. And yet, I choose to go camping. Therefore, this video resonated with me.

Here is a long and relaxing clip of the land traveler Chad, who has a complete series on the subject on his YouTube channel Living The Van Life. If you got to work today, I guess you're dragging your ass looking for excuses to postpone. So. You are welcome:

I had not heard of Chad here until I came across this video, but the channel is a pretty deep burrow of tips and earthly adventures of the van life that you could find stumbling quite easily. And maybe you will!

I was hooked on cinematography here, which is actually quite impressive. A decent thing about the timeline we live in is that the video-making equipment is compact, easy to use and affordable enough for a bearded guy in his VW to make great images on trips like this. But, before I deviate too much, there are also some good camping tips in this clip.

Chad recommends packing some cotton balls rolled in petroleum jelly to light the fire, which is a great idea when you want to light a fire in a wet and snowy place.

You can also see how well a stove only works for cooking and heating the outside. It seems like a good way to shoot a trash can that you can take anywhere.

He also made a windbreaker to keep his Westphalia protected, effectively turning the truck into a cozy igloo. That complements the heat of your small diesel heater and allows you to do epic things like camping in the parking lot at the Mount Baker ski resort during a large landfill. If you are trying to get the first clues somewhere and you cannot afford a condo next to the hillside, this is a pretty good alternative.

It seems that Chad has been touring in his Volkswagen & # 39; 91 since 2011, so it makes sense that he has some tricks up his sleeve for being comfortable. I will adopt the cotton ball trick for sure.

