How to watch WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit

WDIV Local 4 News is Detroit’s # 1 local and national news source.
- You can find Local 4 News on your local NBC TV station.
- You can also stream it live here daily on ClickOnDetroit – stream it here,
- Local 4 News also has an OTT channel that is available on Roku or other smart TV services.
Here is the daily schedule for WDIV Local 4:
- Local 4 News Today starts every weekday at 4:30 p.m. This starts at 4:00 p.m. on certain days when the weather is bad. Local 4 News tomorrow starts at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Live in the D at 10 a.m. is a daily program that highlights the rich culture of the region with food, music, fashion and much more.
- Local 4 news at noon is the local lunchtime news program with all the important morning news as well as the latest news and of course the latest weather forecast to help you plan the rest of your day and week.
- Local 4 news at 4, or “First at 4”, is the No. 1 afternoon news program in Detroit.
- Local 4 news at 5 is the most comprehensive local news program you can find. This is an hour-long news block with everything you need to know about your community, state, country, weather, and more.
- Local 4 news at 6 is one of the highest rated local news programs in the region. Immerse yourself in the most pressing issues with Local 4 Defenders and Help Me Hank.
- Local 4 news at 11 has been the most trusted local news program for decades.
Weather Resources:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.
,