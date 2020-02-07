How to watch UFC 247 iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, more

UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes is scheduled for the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday February 8th at 10pm. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Follow us to learn how to follow the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and other devices.
UFC battles are PPV over ESPN and you need an ESPN + subscription. There is a deal for new customers to get both an ESPN + year and access to UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes with a 25% discount ($ 85, reg. $ 115). If you’re already a subscriber to ESPN +, the fight will cost $ 65.
Other UFC 247 fights include Shevchenko against Chookagian, Adams against Tafa, Bektic against Ige and more. Early preparations begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3: 3 p.m. PT with the main event, Jones vs Reyes, set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. PT.
How to watch UFC 247 Jones vs. Reyes on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
If you are not yet an ESPN + customer:
- Buy access to UFC 247 and a year ESPN + with a 25% discount (you create an ESPN + account as part of the process).
- To see UFC 247, go to the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Select the ESPN + tab
- Swipe down a little to find UFC 247
Alternatively, you can buy UFC 247 here on a Mac or PC and watch it on any supported device, including the Internet.
If you are already a subscriber to ESPN +:
- Buy access to the fight for $ 65
- To view it, open the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Go to the ESPN + tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC 247
