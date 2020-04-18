How to watch the latest Gypsy King’s best fight without paying a dime – The Scottish Sun

TYSON FURY returns to our TV screen tonight for his comeback fight extravaganza.

Even though Gypsy King might be locked in his Morecambe house, fans will be able to get their Fury on BT Sport tonight.

Reuters

BT Sport shows tonight Tyson Fury’s fight tonight

What TV channel does Tyson Fury Fight Night use and can I stream for free?

Tyson Fury Fight Night is broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

For live broadcasts, visit BTSport.com or the BT Sport app.

Viewers with an EE contract are entitled to a three-month free trial of the BT Sport application.

KRIS BOYD

SPFL must allow probes – Rangers will look stupid if nothing is hidden

GREAT WINNER

Head of Hearts Budge is WRONG to say Celtic shouldn’t get the title, said Lynch

‘SAD OUTCOME’

Rangers must provide evidence for an independent SPFL investigation, Cascarino said

GOING THROUGH CHANGE

How SPFL can maintain after reconstruction with 14-10-10-10 leagues

FINISH THIS

Budge insists Celtic CANNOT be champions until they play all 38 league matches

ED-ING OUT?

Arsenal and Everton are the ‘main auction’ for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

What is the Tyson Fury Fight Night schedule?

Tyson Fury Fight Night starts at 7 tonight and viewers will be able to relive at any time since the Gypsy King returns to the ring in 2018.

Here is everything that BT Sport viewers can watch: