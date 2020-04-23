How to Watch the Disney Family Singalong Disney Plus Full Playlist

Disney + subscribers can join in their karaoke-style show of their favorite movies – with some starry skies and their families – during a brand new one-hour TV show.

Subscribers in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Canada can now watch The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by American TV star Ryan Seacrest and featuring stories from old classics like The Jungle Book, new favorites like Frozen.

Singalong included a variety of musical performances by stars singing to classic Disney hits.

Celebrity guests include Auli’s Cravalho (Voice of Moana), Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a high school musical casting performance.

Evil star Kristin Chenoweth directs a loud warm-up at the beginning of a special voice before the show begins with “The dream is the desire your heart makes”.

If you are in the US, you can also get it from Hulu. However, if you want to get Disney Plus – and access 350 plus shows and 500 plus movies – you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney Plus or subscribe for £ 59.99 (£ 5.99 per month) for a year.

Original cast members of high school music

An “animated character” also appears on the screen to help view the lyrics to unfamiliar viewers.

How can I watch Disney Family Singalong?

Disney Plus subscribers in the U.S., U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and Canada can view the episode in their accounts.

(attach) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUe2-vu_lmQ (/ attach)

Who played at the Disney Family Singalong?

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban and many others sang the Singalong Family.

There was also vocal warm-up with Kristin Chenoweth and Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Julianne Hough and Uncle Jesse. Zac Efron jumped up, though not as people had hoped … and John Stamos performed.

Singalong’s big event was the song of a high school musical reunion – we’re all together – but thanks to dim Wi-Fi, Efron dived out. Vanessa Hudges, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Raven Symone all joined the TikTok stars.

Disney Family Singalong playlist

“A dream is a desire that your heart makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“Spoonful of sugar” – a small big city

“Be our guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, special-looking authors Julianne Hough

“Do you feel love tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“The Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do you want to build a snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“A Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Disney’s “Aladdin” Broadway Company

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How far will I go” – Auli’s Cravalho

“I’m not saying I’m in love” – ​​Ariana Grande

“I want to be like you” – Darren Criss

“I’ll make you a man” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a small world” – John Stamos

“Let it go” – Amber Riley

“Bare Needs” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under the Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

“We’re All In It Together” with Kenny Ort and high school music, offspring, high school music: a musical series and zombies stars. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie,, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, TikTok Sensations; Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

For other well-to-do family favorites and new releases like The Mandalorian, you can sign up for Disney Plus or a seven-day free trial.