How to watch the 2020 Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl

The biggest sporting event of the year is just around the corner and millions of people across the country are coming to the liquor store to pick up party supplies and round off their Potluck specialties. Yes, Puppy Bowl 14 is finally here and it promises to be as exciting and “awww-inducing” as the previous 13. The players drool with anticipation and the ball will be released on Sunday February 2nd at 3:00 p.m. ET / noon PT on Animal Planet, just before another game of some consequence. (The Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs can be seen on Fox or other streaming services.

If you’re in the market because of cuteness overload, Kitten Bowl 7 will also air on Sunday February 2nd at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT on the Hallmark Channel.

As always, the participants of both events are ready for adoption. Be sure to read the recommended adoption procedures for Puppy Bowl and Kitten Bowl.

If you don’t have a cable, there are many ways to watch both the puppy and kitten shells. Check them out below.

How to see the puppy bowl

Date: Sunday February 2nd

Time: 3 pm. ET / noon PT

The Puppy Bowl is available on Animal Planet for cable or satellite TV subscribers. However, if you don’t have a traditional TV subscription, the big game is also available for a number of streaming services, many of which have free trials. So you can sign up before the trial, watch the game, and cancel the subscription period has expired.

Free services with access to Animal Planet include:

AT&T TV now

AT&T TV Now, formerly known as Direct TV Now, offers live access to Animal Planet. The app is available on mobile devices as well as on streaming media players such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Roku. You can also chrome-plate your stream with the AT&T Now iOS or Android app from your mobile device.

The entertainment plan for $ 93 per month includes Animal Planet, but there is a free seven-day trial. Log in to the website and you can cancel your trial version at any time.

Join Now

YouTube TV

YouTube TV provides access to Animal Planet. It is compatible with most streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Playstation and Xbox. It can also be streamed from your phone using Chromecast.

YouTube TV offers 70 channels for $ 50 a month, but also a free seven-day trial that you can cancel at any time.

Join Now

Hulu + live television

Hulu is better known as an on-demand streaming platform, but it also offers a live TV option with 50 channels, including Animal Planet. Hulu + Live TV can be accessed through the Hulu app, which is available on most streaming devices, including Samsung TVs, Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and even Nintendo Switch. You can also access it with Chromecast using the Hulu iOS or Android apps.

A full subscription costs $ 55 a month, but Hulu offers a free seven-day trial.

Join Now

Philo

Philo is a service that provides live and on-demand access to streaming TV. With Philo you can stream Animal Planet through your web browser or with streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV or with the iOS or Android app.

The pre-built offering includes Animal Planet (and 58 other channels) for $ 20 a month. They also have a seven-day free trial.

Join Now

How to see the kitten bowl

Date: Sunday February 2nd

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m.PT

The Kitten Bowl will air on the Hallmark Channel just before the Puppy Bowl. As with the Puppy Bowl, it is easy to see the Kitten Bowl with a traditional cable or satellite television provider. If you don’t, these streaming services can help you, and all of them have free trials.

AT&T TV now

AT&T TV now also has the Hallmark Channel in the entertainment plan. Sign up for a free trial for seven days and you can cancel the trial at any time.

Join Now

Philo

Philo also offers the Hallmark Channel in its live program. Sign up for a free seven-day trial and cancel at any time.

Join Now

FuboTV

FuboTV offers 100 channels, including the Hallmark channel, and works with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

The 100-channel plan costs $ 55 a month, but FuboTV will actually remind you before your seven-day free trial ends, so you don’t accidentally forget to cancel.

Join Now

Editor’s recommendations