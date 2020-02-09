How to watch the 2020 Oscars on Sunday

The 92nd Academy Awards, the grand finale of the award season, will take place this Sunday evening in Los Angeles. This year’s nominees are movie stars such as Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Adam Driver for Marriage Story.

Musical artists at the Oscars are nominated “Best Original Song”, Elton John and the recent big Grammy winner Billie Eilish.

The Oscars Air Sunday 9 February at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT on ABC and is available on supported devices via the ABC Live Stream.

Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, with highlights of the red carpet and insider access, is exclusively broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Twitter at 3:30 PM. PT or 6.30 p.m. ET. Twitter’s live stream is available here.

Entertainment online tonight and the E! The network will cover the pre-Oscars all Sunday with coverage of the red carpet from 5 p.m. ET or 14:00 hrs

This is how you can stream the show live:

Hulu + Live TV subscription gives you access to ABC. Hulu offers a free seven-day trial period for the Oscars.

With AT&T TV Now you can stream ABC live on any device.

YouTubeTV carries ABC in most cities across the country

Locast streams local broadcasters, including ABC, for free in certain cities.

