How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Android, Chromecast, more

Super Bowl LIV takes place today, Sunday February 2nd. This year the San Francisco 49ers compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Learn how to watch Super Bowl LIV live at 6.30pm [ET] / 3.30pm [PT] on Android, Chromecast, and other platforms.

Super Bowl LIV: How to stream to Android, Chromecast, Chromebooks or Android TV

There are three apps for Android and Android TV that you want to watch first for streaming Super Bowl LIV. These apps include the NFL app. FOX Sports App and the Yahoo Sports App too. These three apps are available on mobile phones and tablets as well as on Android TVs such as the Nvidia Shield.

With each of these apps you can watch the Super Bowl for free, of course with advertising. However, there are some limitations. With the NFL app, for example, you can only watch TV via a mobile data connection if you register with a TV provider such as Spectrum, Dish, Verizon or others. Yahoo Sports will not stream the game to Android TV either.

FOX Sports seems to have the least restrictions on viewing the game and works on both Android and Android TV.

Another way for all platforms to access the big game is to use live TV streaming services. There are options like YouTube TV. Hulu + live television. Sling TV, and other. Most of them also offer temporary free trials if you want to try them out before paying. On average, these services typically cost around $ 50 a month.

To watch Super Bowl LIV with Chromecast support, you can use one of the aforementioned live TV services. They all support Google’s Chromecast dongle in their Android and iOS apps, as well as streaming via web apps.

Finally, let’s talk about Chromebooks. If you want to stream Super Bowl LIV on a Chromebook, go to the NFL website to stream the game.

