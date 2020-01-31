How to watch Super Bowl LIV for free on Apple TV, iPhone, web

Super Bowl LIV is set to 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 2, with the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Follow this guide to watch the game for free on Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and on the web without a cable signup or app subscription.

It can often be tedious to see important events on cable devices such as Apple TV and more without cable sign-up or paid app. That’s why it’s great to see Fox Super Bowl LIV build free for all Fox Sports, NFL and Yahoo Sports apps without a subscription or cable sign up.

The game is also streamed on NFL.com so you can see wherever you have access to a browser.

Another bonus, Super Bowl LIV, is broadcast in 4K so devices like Apple TV 4K and Fire TV 4K can offer an even better viewing experience. Funnily enough, it will be on Apple TV 4K 4K in SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) instead of HDR (over the Verge).

How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and on the web

Download one of the following apps on your Apple TV, iPhone or iPad: NFL Fox Sports Yahoo Sports On Sunday, look on the main page of one of the apps for the option to watch the game live On any Mac or PC, you can also visit NFL.com to watch Super Bowl LIV If you subscribe to a live TV streaming service like Hulu, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, etc., you can set Fox to play on Apple TV or other Apple devices.

Who: San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, February 2, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m.PT

Where: Hardrock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Halftime show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. The NFL will release a “visual album” of all Super Bowl performances on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and more.

Super Bowl Ads: Adage tracks all Super Bowl ads. So check out everything from Coke, Doritos, Amazon, Walmart to Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg.

Further 9to5Mac tutorials:

iPhone:

AirPods Pro:

Mac:

Top picture about NFL

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQeXCbtStfA (/ embed)