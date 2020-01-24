How to watch Super Bowl 2020: Stream Chiefs versus 49ers for free without a cable

Samsung is filming a football match with 8K cameras

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers come together in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. If you can’t afford it – the “average” price is $ 9,590, you should watch the game on your television like the rest of us. The best possible way to watch the frightening passing attacks of the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the hard defense of the 49ers is via streaming.

That’s because Fox will broadcast the big game in 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can’t literally get that video quality anywhere else. Over-the-air (OTA), cable and satellite TV all up to 1080p high definition. For the best possible viewing experience you have to stream it.

What you need to stream Super Bowl 2020 in 4K HDR

Disclosure: ZDNet can earn a commission for some products on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent assessment.

To stream the Super Bowl and its pre-show in 4K HDR, you need exactly the right configuration.

4K HDR TV and HDMI cable

To start with, you need a 4K HDR compatible TV. Use the largest and best possible screen that you can get. For $ 4,999 I personally propose the 77-inch LG C9 OLED TV. Look at it this way: that is still almost half of what a single Super Bowl ticket costs you.

This must in turn be connected to the internet via an HDMI cable. Do not believe that people who say you have to pay a lot of money for a nice cable. Ten dollars is all you need to get a good 4K HDR-compatible HDMI cable. For 8K and more you need an Ultra High Speed ​​HDMI cable, but that is still years away.

Good home internet

You also need a lot of internet bandwidth to view the game. To view 4K HDR without glitches, Netflix recommends at least 25 Mbps and Fox Sports as well. With a good internet connection at home you have to be good to go.

If you try to view it on a smartphone or tablet via 4G LTE … well, good luck. The telephone companies can provide the speed you need, but many other people will compete for that bandwidth. And if you’re in Wyoming, for example, where the average download speed is just below 20 Mbps, you won’t be happy.

Even with OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren smartphone with its AMOLED 6.67-inch display, are you really going to even see or appreciate the game in 4K HDR? I do not think so.

Streaming media player

You also need the right streaming device. You need a high-end Roku for the full 4K HDR experience. Try the Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere +, Roku Streaming Stick + or Roku Ultra 4K / UHD TV models with Roku OS built-in. My choice is the Roku Ultra 4K. You can also watch the game in all its glory on an Amazon FireTV 4K.

You can also see Chiefs and 49ers fighting with an AppleTV 4K. But although this gives you 4K quality, the colors, contrast and brightness will surpass with the standard dynamic range (SDR).

Fox Sports account

Finally, you must create a Fox Sports profile to get the best streaming experience from Fox. No profile, no 4K HDR.

Alternative ways to view Super Bowl 2020

Computer

If you don’t have what you need for the chic way to stream the game, there are many other alternatives. For example, you can easily view the large game on your computer by streaming it from the Fox website. You do not have to sign up for anything or subscribe to a streaming service. Just switch on your PC and go to the game.

Live TV streaming service

If you are a wire cutter, you can watch the Super Bowl on Fox via a live TV streaming service.

You can use almost any streaming device or smart TV. Fox specifically provides a list of:

AppleTV (tvOS 12 or higher)

Roku

Amazon FireTV

Android TV

Xbox One

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs (2017 to 2020 Smart TV models)

iPhone / iPad (iOS 11 or higher)

Android phone / tablet (OS 5.1 or higher)

But – and this is important – not every service carries every local network channel. Check if your service is streaming Fox at your location – and therefore shows the game – using the links below:

AT&T TV now

AT&T TV now costs $ 65 a month and includes Fox. Enter your zip code to see which local networks it offers in your area.

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $ 55 a month and includes Fox. FuboTV claims that it will support streaming of the game in 4K. Consult the list of local Fubo channels to see if Fox or other local networks are offered in your area.

Hulu with live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $ 55 a month and includes Fox. Enter your zip code to see which local networks it offers in your area.

Sling TV

I love Sling TV very much, but the Blue package of $ 30 per month contains Fox in only 17 markets. View the local channels of Sling TV to see that it is available in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $ 50 a month and includes Fox. Enter your zip code to see if Fox is offered in your area in the field at the bottom of the page.

Do you have none of these? You can try them for free for at least a week. My favorites are Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Yahoo and NFL apps

You can also stream the game from Yahoo via the Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps. You can also view it on the NFL app. But damn it, you can’t cast the game to your TV or another big screen with these apps.

Antenna

Finally, if you have an antenna and there is a Fox channel within range, you can watch the Super Bowl like your grandfather did.

So, ready for some football? The competition starts on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 PM ET. For what it’s worth, I think the Chiefs will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy 50 years after winning their first Super Bowl. To enjoy!

