How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online for free: Live Stream 49ers vs. Chiefs

It all comes down to this: after a season of unpredictable fluctuations and shifts (and a few dubious calls), the 2019/20 NFL season today reaches its final with the San Francisco 49ers competing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The kick-off is at 6:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM PST from Hard Rock Stadium, and if you’re looking for tickets to catch the game in person, we’ve spotted decent seats that are still available through sites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats. We found tickets from $ 4,500 on StubHub, while Vivid Seats says their current entry price is $ 4,625; their current average list price is just over $ 7,000.

The Chiefs are back in the big game for the first time in 50 years, while the 49ers hope to claim their sixth Lombardi trophy. As previously announced, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, while Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem.

If you have cable, the game will be broadcast live on FOX this year. For everyone else, here’s how to catch the action.

1. Stream on fuboTV

One of our favorite streaming services for sports, fuboTV offers more than 100 channels plus live TV from just $ 54.99 / month. FuboTV offers a free trial period of 7 days for the Super Bowl. Sign up today and get access to the game on Sunday at FOX, plus wall-to-wall coverage and analysis via the NFL network. What we like: fuboTV works with almost any streaming device (eg Apple TV, Roku or FireTV stick) to cast the game to your TV. More information here.

2. Stream on Hulu

Grab the Hulu + Live TV subscription and you can access FOX on almost any device. The best part: Hulu works on two screens at the same time, and their live game start notification sends a warning to your screen as soon as the game starts (you can also set a push notification on your phone). The site also offers a free 7-day trial period that gives you direct access to Super Bowl Sunday. Start your trial version here and cancel at any time.

3. Watch with an indoor amplified TV antenna

Prefer the old-fashioned way of looking at the game, but too cheap to sign up for cable? Grab this $ 30 indoor antenna from Amazon, which picks up your local FOX branch (and most other major networks) for free. This super slim model has almost all 5-star reviews online and delivers 1080p HD reception with a range of up to 120 km. In other words: you get a decent image quality and your connection does not die out during a large piece. Of course you watch TV with an antenna, but this discreet version for inside is still much better than that giant pole or saucer that you have placed outside on your window or roof. Purchase: XFTREE HD antenna, $ 27.98 on Amazon.com

Amazon Prime members can now order the antenna and have it delivered on time for Sunday (no Prime member? Get a free 30-day trial here).