With the 2019/20 season, one of the highest quality and most unpredictable seasons in years, Serie A has restored part of its former glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus remain the leaders, but Inter Milan fights back into the great past under Antonio Conte, Rome and Lazio grow stronger, and AC Milan has Zlatana Ibrahimovic back in its ranks.

RadioTimes.com gives you the complete guide on how to watch Series A in the UK on TV.

How to watch Serie A in Britain on TV

You can watch eight Serie A games live each week on Premier Sports 1 and 2.

Premier Sports is also available as an online streaming service.

The only games that are not available to the UK audience are weekly kick-offs on Saturday at 3 p.m. due to restrictions in the UK.

A weekly game on Sunday at 1:55 p.m. is also featured on the free Premier Sports channel Free Sports.

How do I get Premier Sports?

Premier Sports offers a range of live sports for a monthly fee.

It costs £ 11.99 a month or £ 120 a year for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £ 11.99 a month or £ 99 a year for the online streaming service alone.