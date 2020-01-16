How to watch Penguins vs. Bruins, 7:08 p.m.

BOSTON – In anticipation of the confrontation …

• Who: penguins (29-12-5) against Bruins (27-9-12)

• When: 7:08 p.m.

• Or: TD Garden

• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (16-6-1, 2.12) or Matt Murray (13-6-4, 2.91) against Jaroslav Halak (10-5-6, 2.49)

• TV: AT&T Sports Net

• Radio: 105.9 The X

• Streaming: NHL.tv

• Satellite: SiriusXM 219, Internet 942

• Tickets: Available

• The score of the box: NHL GameCenter

• Media Notes: Penguins | Bruins

THE SETUP

It’s not who you play but when you play them. Say common to all sports, and it could apply here.

The Bruins remain among the best in the NHL, of course, but they lost a three-goal lead Monday night in Philadelphia and lost, 6-5, in a shooting that saw Brad Marchand hilariously drop the puck into the center of the ice, then were laundered the next night in Columbus, 3-0, after losing Tuukka rask concussion in the first few minutes.

Before that, the Bruins had three W in a row against the Predators, Jets and Islanders, so it’s not like it was something prolonged. I’m just saying there weren’t many faults of any level at this point.

The Penguins will not have a morning skate. Mike Sullivan meet the media at 5:00 pm The Bruins’ skating is scheduled for 11:00 am at their nearby Brighton training center. Puck drop is at 7:08 p.m. I have this one, and Taylor Haase is going to Detroit for tomorrow’s one.

