How to watch Oscars 2020 online for free: Academy Awards Live Stream Show

#AwardsSeason can often feel like a marathon instead of a sprint, but the finish line is in sight and there is a bigger final than the Oscars.

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles tonight, and this year there are generous nominees, from Renee Zellweger (nominated for Judy) to Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Brad Pitt (who received a nod of best supporting actor for his role in Once) Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Musical artists at the Oscars are Best Original Song nominee, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo and the recent Grammy Queen Billie Eilish.

The 2020 Oscars Air tonight, Sunday, February 9 at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST on ABC. If you have a cable, you can tune to ABC via your cable box. For everyone, here’s how you can watch or stream the show.

1. Watch with an indoor TV antenna

Grab this $ 30 indoor antenna from Amazon, which picks up your local ABC branch (and most other major networks) for free. Pay for it once and in principle get free lifelong cables.

This super slim model has almost all 5-star reviews online and delivers 1080p HD reception with a range of up to 120 km. It is discreetly behind your TV set-up and thanks to the plug-and-play function you will be ready in a matter of minutes. Purchase: XFTREE HD antenna, $ 27.40 on Amazon.com

Amazon Prime members can now order the antenna and have it delivered on time for Sunday. Not a Prime member? Download a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here.

2. Stream the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV

You already know the original series and on-demand programming from Hulu, but the Hulu + Live TV subscription from the streaming service also gives you access to ABC (and more than 60 other television channels) so that you have the Oscars, live sport and more.

Hulu currently offers a free 7-day trial period for the Academy Awards. Test it and get immediate access to ABC and the Oscars. With Hulu you can watch the show from your TV, tablet, laptop or other connected device. More information here.

3. Stream the Oscars now on AT&T TV

Previously known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now allows you to stream live TV on up to three screens simultaneously on virtually any device. You can also record the Oscars to watch later.

Packages start at just $ 65 / month, giving you ABC (and most local networks) in addition to HBO, FX and a lot of sports and entertainment channels. No contract required and you can cancel at any time.

Sign up now for a free 7-day trial and get instant access in time for tonight’s big show. No installation or cable man is required to start the service. View the latest AT&T TV Now offers here.