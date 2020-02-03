How to watch NFL games online with or without cables

In 2020, there are numerous ways to track NFL promotions online. Almost all of them cost you in some way, but there are several ways to catch almost any game you want. To keep you up to date, we’ve put together this comprehensive guide to streaming the Gridiron fun online.

The Super Bowl LIV winner was determined on February 2, 2020 and we won’t play a spoiler if you haven’t seen it yet. Even though the game is over, you can watch the replay on NFL Game Pass, which we highlight below as the best way to capture NFL games with no live status. The 2020 season is over and the horn lock for pig skin will resume in September. So take some time to review your best hiring options.

Cable cutting options

Thursday evening football

Thursday Night Football’s schedule is always complicated for streaming. While NFL Network is getting all the games, 11 of them are available from multiple outlets.

In 2018, Fox paid $ 3.3 billion to land television broadcast rights for these eleven games for five years and for the games that will be available later. In the meantime, Amazon has spent a lot of money on TNF streaming rights, providing the same 11 games for its Amazon Prime Video service as well as its Twitch video service.

Unfortunately, Thursday Night Football has ended for the 2019 NFL season. So you still need to find something to fill your midweek gap. As mentioned above, Fox and NFL have been connected to this deal for half a decade, and we’ll share the full 2020 schedule as soon as we know it.

If you live in a dorm, apartment complex, or city where DirecTV isn’t available, you may be able to buy the company’s coveted NFL Sunday ticket package without having to sign up for a satellite. With the standard streaming package, which currently starts at $ 73.49 a month for a four-month promotional period, you can stream off-the-shelf games on your computer, smartphone, game console, or smart TV without that a satellite is required. You can find out more about this package and whether you qualify at the link above.

While this option is one of the most comprehensive ways to see the NFL, there are some limitations. First, with the Sunday ticket, users can only watch games on Sunday without access to competitions on Sunday evening, Thursday evening, or Monday evening. Local games are also subject to a blackout, which means that DirecTV “must not display events near the location where a game is played or broadcast locally.”

Now look

Sling TV may offer the best bang for your buck online, including options for the ESPN, NFL Network, and the all-important RedZone channel – but like many online relationships, it’s complicated.

The package is divided into two segments, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. With Sling Orange, you can watch Monday night games on ESPN for $ 30 a month. However, you can only stream from one device at a time, and there is no NFL network or option to purchase NFL RedZone. For the same price, Sling Blue users get access to the NFL network and the ability to stream across multiple devices, and possibly watch games on NBC and Fox (depending on where you live), but you don’t get access to ESPN. However, you can buy the Sports Extra package for $ 10 a month and have NFL RedZone. Yes, it’s confused, but here we are.

For the best shot in the NFL season, we recommend the $ 45 package, which gives you both Sling Blue and Orange, and then you can add Sports Extra for RedZone. You also get a cloud DVR, but it is not available for ESPN networks. Sure, it gets a bit pricey, but you get pretty much everything you need for NFL streaming (of course, shy away from the entire Sunday ticket package), and you can always drop by the season.

Now look

AT&T is aware of the popularity of cable cutting. The company therefore followed the competition and created AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), a pure online TV service. Pricing starts at $ 65 per month for the starter pack that gives you more than 45 channels – including ESPN for your Monday night soccer fix.

If you’re lucky, you may also see live football on Sunday at CBS and Fox, Sunday Night Football at NBC, and Thursday games at Fox. However, local live channels are only offered in selected cities – you can find out if you do so with this handy tool. The package also includes a cloud DVR. Unfortunately, NFL Network-exclusive games are not available because AT&T has decided to remove NFL Network and NFL RedZone from all DirecTV and U-Verse offerings.

Now look

It is currently only available in selected cities. However, if you are in one of these areas, you should watch YouTube TV. For $ 50 a month, you are guaranteed CBS, NBC, and Fox, so you can get your NFL correction on Sunday (based on your in-market games, of course), Sunday night, and Thursday night for most games this season. It also has ESPN for Monday Night Football, but no NFL Network or RedZone. The service also comes with a cloud DVR system, but with some limitations.

Now look

Hulus Live TV subscription is a favorite for many cable cutters. With a monthly price of $ 55, you get access to Monday Night Football on ESPN, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and other nationwide games during the week on CBS and Fox. Like most other online subscriptions, your locally aired games may or may not air depending on where you live. Unlike most other services, your package also gives you access to Hulu’s original program and on-demand content. However, you do not have access to NFL Network or RedZone. If you want to transfer a game to DVR, you’ll have to pay an additional $ 15 a month to quickly advance commercials.

Now look

FuboTV, another live TV streaming service, is all about sports. So it makes sense to offer NFL action. That said, even though its packages start at $ 55 a month, it has a huge gap in its reporting: no ESPN. However, there is NFL Network and local partners for Sunday games depending on the region, as well as the option to add NFL RedZone for an additional $ 9 per month as part of the Sports Plus package. This service primarily targets athletes of all types, including college football fans. However, you can find out about availability in your region before registering. Supported devices include computers, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, and Chromecast.

Now look

If you are not a fan of a fantasy team or if you only watch the NFL occasionally, CBS All Access may be an option for you. Live access to CBS AFC games is available on Sundays for $ 6 a month. This is the cheapest subscription on the list, but that’s because you miss far more games than you get, and most people can access standard games anyway with a simple HD antenna. However, if you tiptoe into the soccer fandom, All Access is a good place to start, and shows like Star Trek: Discovery alone might be worth it for some.

Now look

NFL mobile app

In the past, only those who paid a high Verizon bill each month could send NFL streams to their phones, but from 2017 anyone can access it regardless of the carrier. The NFL mobile app and Verizon’s portfolio of streaming offerings – including Yahoo Sports and its go90 service – will be “in-market and national games, including national pre-season, regular season, playoff, and more Super Bowl nationwide, stream to sports fans. On mobile devices, along with highlights and other content. The biggest downside is that unless you find a workaround, you won’t be able to watch your phone as the app blocks reflection on your TV from most devices.

Watch now on iOS or Android

Launched in 2015, NFL.com offers a subscription streaming option called GamePass, but it’s not as desirable as you might think. With a GamePass subscription for $ 100 or four installments of $ 30 each, you can stream any regular-time game after it airs. You can also watch games from 2009 again. Therefore, this option doesn’t offer much for most fans. But GamePass is a great choice for fans who can’t watch games live or are just students of the game, and it’s also a great place to watch pre-season live prep games.

Now look

Pay TV subscription required

These options require that you (or someone you like very much) have an active pay-TV subscription with one of several providers, for which (as noted by Chris Branton, the streaming observer) some of the above live -TV streaming services belong, e.g. as Sling TV.

Soccer fans with a pay TV subscription will appreciate the Fox Sports Go app, which gives you access to dozens of NFL games that can be played. Compatible devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can also watch in your browser.

Now look

NBC broadcasts the Sunday Night Football games (including the season opener on Thursday, September 5) throughout the regular season, and the network also broadcasts the games online through its app and NBCSports.com, which is available with your pay TV credentials are. The NBC Sports app is available for devices supported by Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android. The NBC Sports app is actually pretty cute if your interests go beyond soccer. PGA, Premier League Soccer and the Olympic Games are broadcast on NBC, so the app is very valuable even after the football season.

Now look

If you want to go straight to the source, the NFL network offers streaming access to its broadcast games and RedZone, depending on the cable or satellite provider. As mentioned above, RedZone’s point storm, showing that each team is close to the score and often dividing the screen between games, is the big draw. If you’re a fantasy guru, this is also a great way to keep track of all of your players. You (or someone you know) need to purchase the NFL network from your cable or satellite provider to get it.

Now look

WatchESPN is an online escort service that allows you to stream live Monday night football. You must first have a paid subscription to a compatible Pay TV service to use the app. The good news, however, is that the app has gotten a lot better in recent years and has lost many of its stutterers. ESPN only has the right to broadcast Monday Night football games, which means that it does not work for Sunday games. If you are wondering, the standalone ESPN + app is not equipped with the NFL.

Now look

