How to watch NFL games online, with or without cable

In 2020 there are numerous options for viewing the NFL promotion online. Almost all of them will cost you in one way or another, but there are different ways to catch almost any game you want. From now until the best football team lifts the Lombardi trophy, whose play-offs start with a collision between the Bills and the Texans on January 4, 2020 – there is almost no game that you cannot watch online.

To keep you informed of the promotion, we have compiled this comprehensive guide to online streaming of the entire 2019-2020 season. Whether you’re rooting for your non-market team or trying to avoid the dangers of network conflicts, there are plenty of ways to catch more games. Put on your sweater and find a comfortable place to sit back – here’s your ticket to stream the NFL online every week.

Options for cutting cables

2020 NFL Playoffs

The playoff schedule of the NFL for 2020 is set, and you will review your options to keep track. Fortunately, the games will mainly be broadcast on national networks Fox, NBC and CBS, as well as one game on ESPN. By the way, the confrontation for the Lombardi championship trophy – billed annually the Super Bowl – is on Fox.

As such, your streaming options for viewing the 2020 NFL playoffs are covered by all the same options that we discussed below. For your convenience we have included a complete overview of the diagram below. We keep this list up-to-date during the knockout tournament with teams continuing to the final rounds. Find out which games you are interested in and then read on to view your best options for viewing.

Wild Card Weekend

Game

Date

Network

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

Saturday January 4 @ 4.35 pm ET

ESPN

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots

Saturday January 4 at 8.15 pm ET

CBS

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday January 5 at 13:05 ET

Fox

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday January 5 @ 4.45 pm ET

NBC

Division Round

Game

Date

Network

TBD @ San Francisco 49ers

Saturday January 11 at 4.35 pm ET

NBC

To be determined @ Baltimore Ravens

Saturday January 11 at 8:15 PM ET

CBS

TBD @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday January 12 at 3.05 pm ET

CBS

TBD @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday January 12 @ 6:40 PM ET

Fox

Conference championships

Game

Date

Network

AFC Championship (TBD)

Sunday, January 19 at 3.05 pm ET

CBS

NFC championship (TBD)

Sunday January 19 @ 6:40 PM ET

Fox

Super Bowl 54

Game

Date

Network

TBD

Sunday 2 February @ 6.30 p.m. ET

Fox

Thursday night soccer

The Thursday evening football schedule is always complicated for streaming. While NFL Network gets all the games, 11 are available through multiple outlets.

In 2018, Fox paid a reported $ 3.3 billion in broadcasting rights for those 11 games for five years, and those available on the road. Meanwhile, Amazon earned a lot of money for TNF streaming rights and landed the same 11 games for its Amazon Prime Video service, as well as its Twitch video service.

Unfortunately, Thursday evening football for the NFL season 2019 has ended, so you’ll have to find something else to fill your midweek void. As mentioned above, Fox and NFL have been tied to this deal for half a decade and we will share the full 2020 schedule as soon as we know it.

If you live in a dormitory, apartment complex or city where you do not have access to DirecTV, you may be eligible to purchase the company’s sought-after NFL Sunday ticket package without signing up for a satellite. With the standard streaming package – currently starting at $ 73.49 per month during a four-month promotional period – you can stream non-market games on your computer, smartphone, game console or smart TV, no satellite needed. You can find more information about this package and whether you are eligible on the link above.

Although this option is one of the most comprehensive ways to view the NFL, it does have some reservations. Firstly, Sunday Ticket only gives users the option to watch Sunday games without access to Sunday evening, Thursday evening or Monday evening matches. Local games are also black-out, which means that DirecTV may not “display events near where a game is being played or broadcast locally.”

Watch now

Sling TV offers perhaps the best value for money online, including options for ESPN, NFL Network and the most important RedZone Channel – but like many online relationships it is complicated.

The package is divided into two segments, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. With Sling Orange you can watch ESPN games on Monday night for $ 30 a month, but you are limited to streaming from one device at a time and there is no NFL network or option to purchase NFL RedZone. For the same price, Sling Blue users get access to NFL Network and the ability to stream to multiple devices, and possibly watch games on NBC and Fox (depending on where you live), but you don’t get access to ESPN. However, you can buy the Sports Extra package for $ 10 a month and have NFL RedZone. Yes, it’s complicated, but that’s where we are now.

For the best recording in the NFL season, we recommend going for the $ 45 package, which gives you both Sling Blue and Orange and then adds Sports Extra for RedZone. You also get a Cloud DVR, but it is not available for ESPN networks. Of course it gets a bit pricey, but you get almost everything you need for NFL streaming (of course without the full Sunday Ticket package), and you can always drop by after the season.

Watch now

AT&T knows that thread cutting is popular, so the company has followed its competitors in setting up an online TV service, AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). Prices start at $ 65 a month for the entry level package, which gives you more than 45 channels – including ESPN for your Monday night football fix.

If you’re lucky, you might also be able to watch live Sunday football on CBS and Fox, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Thursday games on Fox, but live local channels are only offered in certain cities – you can discover or get them with this handy tool. The package also has a Cloud DVR. Unfortunately, NFL Network-exclusive games are not available because AT&T has decided to remove NFL Network and NFL RedZone from all DirecTV and U-Verse offers.

Watch now

It is currently only available in certain cities, but if you are in one of those areas, you can take a look at YouTube TV. For $ 50 per month you have guaranteed CBS, NBC and Fox, so you can get your NFL fix on Sunday (of course around your in-market games), Sunday night and Thursday night for most games this season. It also has ESPN for Monday Night Football, but no NFL network or RedZone. The service also comes with a cloud DVR system, but with some limitations.

Watch now

PlayStation Vue – which is not limited to PlayStation owners despite its name – offers four subscription levels starting at $ 50 a month for the Access package. For our purposes, you probably want to start with the Core package for $ 55 a month, including NFL network for Thursday evening football and some broadcasts on Monday, Saturday and Sunday. You should also receive local broadcasts of games, depending on where you live.

Users can upgrade to The Sports Pack that comes with NFL RedZone for $ 10 a month. Vue also includes DVR recording capabilities (of course with some channel and time limits) and is available, along with PlayStation 3 and PS4 hardware, to stream via apps on Amazon Fire TV devices, iOS, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, and Roku devices.

We must mention that this option will only be available during the normal duration of the season. Sony recently announced it will close its doors on PlayStation Vue, a change that will take effect in early January. Consider other options on this list to catch your games.

Watch now

The live TV subscription from Hulu appears to be a favorite for many wire cutters. For $ 55 per month you get access to Monday Night Football on ESPN, Sunday Night Football on NBC and other nationally broadcasted games during the week on CBS and Fox. Like most other online subscriptions, your locally broadcast games may or may not be broadcast depending on where you live. Unlike most other services, as part of your package you also get access to Hulu’s original programming and on-demand content. However, you will not get access to NFL Network or RedZone, and if you want a DVR game you have to pay an extra $ 15 per month for fast-forward commercials.

Watch now

Yet another live TV streaming service, FuboTV is all about sports, so it makes sense that it would serve some NFL action. That said, although the packages start at $ 55 a month, it has a huge gap in coverage: no ESPN. However, it does have an NFL network and, depending on your region, local branches for Sunday games, as well as an option to add NFL RedZone for another $ 9 per month via the Sports Plus package. This service is especially attractive for all types of sports, including school football fans, but you may want to check what is available in your area before you sign up. Supported devices are computers, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android and iOS devices and Chromecast.

Watch now

If you are not committed to a fantasy team or just view the NFL casually, CBS All Access may be an option for you. For $ 6 a month you get live access to AFC games from CBS on Sunday. This is the cheapest plan on the list, but that’s because you miss a lot more games than you get, and most people still have access to games on the market with a simple HD antenna. Still, All Access is a good starting point if you want to get on your toes in football fanatics, and shows like Star Trek: Discovery alone can make it worthwhile for some.

Watch now

NFL mobile app

Previously, only those who pay a hefty Verizon bill each month could get NFL streaming on their phones, but from 2017 anyone can join, regardless of the provider. The mobile NFL app and Verizon’s portfolio with streaming features – including Yahoo Sports and the go90 service – will be in-market and national games, including national pre-season, regular season, play-off games and the Super Bowl nationwide to sports fans, “On mobile devices, along with highlights and other content. The biggest disadvantage is that unless you can find a solution, you are watching your phone while the app blocks mirroring to your TV from most devices.

Now look on iOS or Android

NFL.com was launched in 2015 and offers a streaming option for subscriptions called GamePass, but it is not as desirable as you might think. For $ 100 or four installments of $ 30, with a GamePass subscription you can stream any game from the regular season after it’s broadcast, and you can rewind games back to 2009. so this option does not offer much for most fans. But GamePass is a great choice for fans who can’t watch games live or just game students, and it’s also a great place to catch live preseason matches for the season.

Watch now

Pay TV subscription required

For these options, you (or someone you really like) must have an active pay-TV subscription with one of the different providers, which (as noted by Chris Branton of the Streaming Observer) includes some of the live TV streaming services mentioned above, like as Sling TV.

Football fans with a pay TV subscription will appreciate the Fox Sports Go app, which gives access to dozens of streamable NFL games. Compatible devices are Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV devices, Android TV and mobile devices with both iOS and Android. You can also look in your browser.

Watch now

NBC broadcasts Sunday Night Football games during the regular season (including the season opener on Thursday, September 5) and the network also streams the games online via the app and NBCSports.com, available with your pay TV data. The NBC Sports app is available on devices with Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android. The NBC Sports app is actually pretty sweet if your interests also go beyond football. PGA, Premier League football and the Olympic Games all broadcast on NBC, so the app is quite valuable even after the football season.

Watch now

If you want to go directly to the source, the NFL network provides streaming access to its broadcast games and RedZone, depending on your cable or satellite provider. As mentioned above, the score storm of RedZone that shows every team close to placing points, often splitting the screen between multiple games, is the item with the big ticket. If you are a fantasy guru, this is also a great way to stay up to date with all your players. You (or someone you know) must purchase the NFL network from your cable or satellite provider to get it.

Watch now

WatchESPN is an online accompanying service that allows you to stream football live on Monday evening. For now you need a paid subscription to a compatible pay TV service to use the app, but the good news is that the app has become much better in recent years and has lost many stuttering ways. ESPN only has the rights on Monday evening football matches in the air, which means that it does not work for Sunday matches, and, in case you were wondering, the stand-alone app, ESPN +, has no NFL.

Watch now

