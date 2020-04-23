Home » Featured » How to watch, live stream and round 1 start time – BGR
Bymirianmiqui on April 23, 2020
  • The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.
  • For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will be completely virtual, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying all the coaches and managers and players stay at home.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take QB Joe Barrow with the first pick.
In the United States we have spent weeks watching live sports, but for those of you who crave sports stuff, you can watch something this Thursday night. Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft begins at 5PM PT / 8PM ET, and due to the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic, the event will take place remotely, rather than host Las Vegas. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks from his home in New York, where the coaching staff of all 32 teams in the league will work from home.

When does the 2020 NFL Draft begin?

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET, Day 24 (Round 2-3) begins Friday, April 24th at 4PM PT / 7PM ET. Three (4-7 rounds) starts at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

How can I watch the 2020 NFL Draft?

If you are watching on TV, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, have a 1st round live draft range. You can also stream from your phone or tablet with ABC, ESPN, and NFL apps, and both ABC and ESPN are streaming broadcasts on their respective sites. You need to login to take advantage of these, but if you don’t pay for cable, you can try Sling’s “Happy Hour Across America” ​​campaign and watch it for free.

What was the first round of action?

When selecting each team in the draft, excluding any trades that may occur in the coming hours:

  1. The Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Washington Redskins
  3. Detroit Lions
  4. New York Giants
  5. The Miami Dolphins
  6. Los Angeles Chargers
  7. The Carolina Panthers
  8. Arizona Cardinals
  9. The Jacksonville Jaguars
  10. Cleveland Browns
  11. New York Jets
  12. Las Vegas Raiders
  13. San Francisco 49ers
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  15. The Denver Broncos
  16. The Atlanta Falcons
  17. Dallas Cowboys
  18. The Miami Dolphins
  19. Las Vegas Raiders
  20. The Jacksonville Jaguars
  21. Philadelphia Eagles
  22. Minnesota Vikings
  23. New England Patriots
  24. New Orleans Saints
  25. Minnesota Vikings
  26. The Miami Dolphins
  27. The Seattle Seahawks
  28. The Baltimore Ravens
  29. The Tennessee Titans
  30. Green Bay Packers
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Should I Watch the 2020 NFL Draft?

This is a question I cannot answer for you, but with dozens of general managers and broadcasters and players and coaches trying to navigate the virtual draft completely, the possibilities of chaos are extraordinary. If you are a big NFL fan, I don’t need to tell you to watch the draft, but it can be very chaotic and highly entertaining. Plus, there is real drama in terms of picks, as many teams don’t have much time to sit and talk with the players they create.

