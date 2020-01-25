With Barcelona and Real Madrid, La Liga remains one of the most fascinating leagues in world football. Atletico Madrid is among the elite to win the title.

Lionel Messi continues to show off his exceptional talent every week – but how can you tune in to watch his every move?

RadioTimes.com gives you the complete guide on how to watch La Liga in the UK on TV.

How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK

You can watch nine La Liga games live each week starting January 13th on Premier Sports’ newly launched LaLigaTV.

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service.

The only games that are not available to the UK audience are weekly kick-offs on Saturday at 3 p.m. due to restrictions in the UK.

Every La Liga game has a different kick-off time, which means that the games are broadcast sequentially so you don’t miss a thing.

A weekly game on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. is also featured on the free Premier Sports channel Free Sports.

How do I get LaLigaTV?

To be able to access the channel on TV, you need a sky box. A Sky Sports subscription is not required.

It costs £ 5.99 a month or £ 49 for an annual pass.

If you are not a Sky TV customer, you can watch all games live via the LaLiga TV online player.

How do I get Premier Sports?

Premier Sports offers a range of live sports and LaLigaTV is included in the package.

It costs £ 11.99 a month or £ 120 a year for the Sky TV channel and online service.

Alternatively, it costs £ 11.99 a month or £ 99 a year for the online streaming service alone.