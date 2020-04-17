The original characters in Disney High School musical reunite with star shows for the television event.

Disney Family Singalong caters to various Disney movies and TV shows casting to give their home iconic songs.

The lineup includes Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel from the hit Disney Channel films, while Zac Efron also appears in the video message.

They present one of the most famous stories in the series, with a particularly relevant title for our time: We Are All Together.

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o1XcQRYnSw [/ attach]

Other highlights of the event include Christina Aguilera’s song “The Lion King” on “You You Feel the Love Tonight”, Donny Osmond’s “I Make A Man Out Of You Mulan” and Josh Groban’s Toy Story “You’re Got a Friend in Me” song.

How to Watch Disney Family Singalong in the UK |

Wondering how to watch ABC in the UK? In the US, there will be a special broadcast on ABC at 20:00 EST, but international fans will be able to tune it even if it is made available on YouTube and social media.

Disney Plus is available for £ 5.99 a month or £ 59.99 for the whole year. You can also sign up for a free seven-day trial.