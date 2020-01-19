How to watch and live stream

No more need to endure the doldrums after the Golden Globe. The 2020 SAG Awards are here.

Despite the flood of lazy live action restarts, it was a banner year for television and film, the best of which will be honored on Sunday, January 19, at the 26th annual celebration. Joaquin Phoenix delivered a career-defining, if controversial, performance in “Joker”, while Rachel Brosnahan electrified comedy fans as the quick-witted title character of the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” series.

At the top of the nomination list, which fell on December 11, were Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Cynthia Erivo, 33, (“Harriet”), Adam Driver, 36, (“Marriage Story” ) and more. The ensemble’s top hopes are “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, and “Fleabag” and “The Crown” are expected to intercept television profits.

Without further ado, we transmit this fundamental roadmap to the highly anticipated award ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver memorably moved to tears in “Marriage Story”. Wilson Webb

What are the SAG Awards?

You see the hashtag every winter on social media. What does that mean? SAG stands for Screen Actors Guild, the entertainment union that has been awarding the prizes since 1995. The SAG awards are similar to the globes, but only award actors and not those who work behind the scenes. The nominees are chosen not by a critics’ association like the Globes, but by their contributors, which may make the SAGs better predict who will take Oscar-Gold home with. Think of it as the award ceremony for actors from actors.

When are the SAG Awards?

The SAG ceremony for 2020 begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. The coverage of the red carpet will be broadcast in advance from 5:30 p.m. ET.

Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu in “Hustlers”. Courtesy of STXfilms

How can you see the SAGs?

You can access the SAG broadcast on TBS and TNT from 8 p.m. ET. If you’re not bothered to check from your smartphone, TNT and TBS subscribers can watch the live feed on the network’s apps and websites using your cable login credentials or the Roku, Apple TV, Fubo TV and streaming services Amazon Fire Show TV Stick. And don’t be upset if you’re overseas – the simulcast is also broadcast worldwide and even to U.S. military bases through the American Forces Network.

How can I watch the pre-show?

Experience a live stream of the pre-show from 5:30 p.m. ET on: PeopleTV, the website of the SAG Awards, TNT, PEOPLE.com and EW. Along with the annual coverage of the red carpet, SAG nominees Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) will announce the winners for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles ,

Scarlett Johansson in Hitler lampooning flick “Jojo Rabbit” Larry Horricks

Who will host this year?

Unlike the Oscars, which recently switched from hosted to host-less (after Kevin Hart’s debacle), the SAGs up to Kristen Bell had no emcee in 2018, followed by Megan Mullally last year. Unfortunately, SAG announced at the end of last week that there will be no host for 2020.

Who are the nominees this year?

Who will be honored this year?

Although Robert De Niro was not nominated as an outstanding actor, Leonardo DiCaprio gave him an award for his life’s work in honor of the legendary career of the Irish actor in Hollywood.

Charlize Theron is unrecognizable in the critically acclaimed "Bombshell"