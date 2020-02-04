How to watch 2020 State of the Union on iPhone, Apple TV, web

President Trump will deliver a speech on the state of the Union 2020 tonight, February 4, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. So you can watch it on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and on the web.

This is President Trump’s last speech on the state of the Union before the upcoming presidential election in the fall.

According to PBS, the state of the Union speech comes just a day before the Senate will vote on Trump’s impeachment process, which is expected to be acquitted.

In the impeachment process, the Senate is expected to vote on Wednesday whether Trump will be acquitted or convicted of two impeachment processes – abuse of power and Congress disability. Trump’s acquittal has been virtually guaranteed since the Senate voted against the call of witnesses in the trial last week.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democrat’s response to Trump’s speech.

In related news yesterday, Apple released a special section in the Apple News app as a solid resource for all 2020 election reporting, including 12 news sources designed for readers from “all political angles”. It also includes guides for candidates, special functions and streaming videos, real-time election results and much more.

This allows you to view the address of the Union 2020 status on iPhone, Apple TV, etc.

You can follow the address of the association status live in the YouTube version embedded below via PBS

You can also play various YouTube streams or your favorite news app on your Apple device

Visit your favorite news app or YouTube on Apple TV and search for “Live 2020 State of the Union”.

In related news, the Iowa Caucus had a problem with the app that was supposed to calculate the results of its Democratic presidential candidate vote. The late results are expected to arrive at 5:00 p.m. ET today.

