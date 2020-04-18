How to wash and clean your car during quarantine

Best Of Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive offers from around the web, updated daily.

It’s mid-April, but being away from home makes it feel like it’s not yet spring. Luckily the weather outside is nice and it’s the perfect time to detail your car. An activity that you can easily do while away from social media, cleaning your vehicle inside and out gives you something to do and helps you maintain the value of your car for as long as possible.

While a rag and a bucket of soap are a good place to start, you need some specialized detergents, protectors and tools to get the job done without wrinkling your paint or leather.

Internal Refreshment



Image: Chemical Guys

We left the interior of the car first and worked outside. Before you are too involved in the details, make sure you remove all the spaces, rugs, and seat covers if you have to.

Then again, of course. A large cordless phone vacuum enters the corners and crevices making lighting work fast and easy to complete. Black & Decker makes it an easy rechargeable option that is capable of holding a charge for four hours. Although it does pick up the animal hair you may have had on the seats and carpet.

$ 70

Yes from amazon

The 303 products make a fantastic rubber and rubber cleaner. This can be used on any of your plastics or rubber surfaces such as cup holders, center console and rugs. This product can also be used to clean your tires. It is a foam detergent. You know it did its job when it changed colors, so you cleaned it right away.

$ 17

Yes from amazon

True Car rates the Complete Chemical Skin Care Kit as the best leather care products. Clean, all-around condition, allowing the skin to stay wet and avoiding cracking, fading, and buildup on your seats. These leather care products can also be used on any of your other leather goods from boots to couches, so it is a versatile product worthy of the hand. The three-piece kit comes with a brush designed to attach these products to the surface of the leather.

$ 20

Yes from amazon

What if you don’t have leather seats I ask? No problem! A product can handle both your rugs and your fabric seats. I am an effective protector for sealing off parts of the ground that allow you to go further between deep cleaning by a detailing professional. The application is as simple as popping and opening the windows of the car to let them swallow without the fumes. You can use this ink guard on rugs, fabric rugs, and fabric seats.

Spraying (and Wiping) Outside

Image: Chemical Guys

Moving to the outside of the car, there are several different surfaces to clean. Wheels, tires, body painted car, glass, and so on. The protection of the finish is immensely important so that, with the interior, you want to use quality products made for salt and grime.

Chemistry Guys Snow Foam Car Cleaning is a pH neutral formula that is extremely effective and safe for your painted surfaces and unpainted surfaces. It also smells like honey dew melon. A little goes a long way with only one goat needed for a bucket. It is safe for all surfaces of the car so you don’t have to worry while soaping and removing it outside the car.

$ 30

Yes from amazon

Instead of using a hard wipe to wash the car, invest in a microfiber mitt that won’t leave scratches or damage the surfaces of your car. Reusable and washable repeatedly, you will get your currency quickly.

$ 12

Yes from amazon

The trick to perfectly clean the glass? Newspaper. Using a glass cleaner like the one from Better Life, spray it on the windows and use an old sheet of newspaper to remove the cleaner. The result is streakless, spotless windows. Do this inside and out for the best results.

$ 11

Yes from amazon

If you dictate your car often, you can go all out and spend hours leaving the car to leave the car. Instead, I have a much faster, simpler solution. A touch-free spray-on sealant from 303 detailed products. Look for hours for similar results!

$ 37

Yes from amazon

After you’ve cleaned your tires with rubber and plastic cleaning from 303 retail products and you’ve finished cleaning and drying outside or your car, it’s time to sparkle those tires. Nothing works like Black Magic Tire Wet. Spray and dry quickly, leaving the tires shiny for three days or more.

$ 4

Yes from amazon

And finally, we are approaching something to clean between detailed police. Wipes are perfect for cleaning and removing. Simple and simple to use, Armor All interior car cleaning panels don’t take up too much room in your trunk or seat as you prefer.

.