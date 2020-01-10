Loading...

WASHINGTON – In her first year as President of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen was chairman of a policy panel divided over how long the central bank could afford to keep its reference rate at a record level and how to prepare the financial markets for the start of interest rate increases.

According to transcripts of discussions from the Fed released Friday, Yellen and the majority of the panel debated why inflation remained stubbornly below the Fed’s 2% target, even while unemployment continued to fall.

The transcripts showed that during the December 2014 meeting, Fed officials were struggling to adopt a modest formulation in their policy statement. They attempted to warn the financial markets – without causing an alarm – that the Fed could raise its key policy rate in 2015, after keeping it at a record level of almost zero since the depths of the December 2008 financial crisis.

The committee eventually divided the difference by saying that it intended to be “patient” with the start of assessing increases. But in order to protect itself against an over-reaction in the market, the panel decided to emphasize that this change in wording was “consistent” with the Fed’s earlier statements stating that it intended to “charge for a considerable time” to maintain their current level.

The committee approved this change with 7-3 votes, a very unusual split for such a relatively modest change in the policy statement.

One of the dissidents, Richard Fisher, then president of the Fed’s regional bank in Dallas, argued at the meeting that he believed that improvements in the performance of the economy since October had set the timing for when the Fed should start raising interest rates. Richard Plosser, then head of the Fed in Philadelphia and another dissenter, objected to any wording linking the first rate hike to a lapse of time, given the improvements already seen in the economy.

Narayana Kocherlakota, then head of the Fed in Minneapolis, said, on the other hand, that the central bank threatened the credibility of its stated objective of achieving inflation of 2% by signaling possible interest rate increases.

Fed Vice President Stanley Fischer, attempting to ease the mood, quoted from Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking Glass,” where Humpty Dumpty says, “If I use a word, it means exactly what I choose – no more nor less.”

For its part, Yellen noted that while the panel had a “range of views” on how to reformulate the policy statement, she said she appreciated the panel’s willingness to find agreement so that the Fed “pursued our policy intentions.” public could communicate as clearly as possible. “

She told the panel that in the press conference that would follow the announcement she wanted to tell reporters, if asked, that “patient” meant that the central bank would only start raising rates after the next two meetings.

The panel finally adopted the wording that Yellen had supported, a move supported by Jerome Powell, who was then in his third year at the central bank and would succeed Yellen as Fed Chairman in February 2018.

While 2015 unfolded with continued low inflation, the Fed did not end interest rate increases until December of that year, with the Fed waiting a whole year before raising interest rates by a small quarter point in December 2016.

The Fed with Yellen at the helm followed those movements with three interest rate hikes in 2017. The Powell-led Fed raised interest rates four more times in 2018 before the rate was reversed, as the US and global economies slowed down in 2019.

The Fed lowered interest rates three times in 2019. As a result, President Donald Trump, who tapped Powell to succeed Yellen, complained that the central bank had raised interest rates too much and harmed the economy and the stock market.

Immediately after its eight meetings, the Fed issues a policy statement each year and, after a process started by Powell, also holds a press conference after each meeting. Three weeks after the meetings, the Fed publishes minutes of the closed doors that summarize the discussions. The actual transcript of what is said during the meetings is only released for five years.

Martin Crutsinger and Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press