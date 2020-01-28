How to vote NOW in the National Television Awards - The Sun.

WINNERS of the National Television Awards 2020 will be announced tonight – so you only have a few hours left to cast your vote.

Hosted by David Walliams, the 25th edition of the awards broadcast tonight on ITV. Here’s how you can say your favorite shows.

David Walliams organizes the 25th edition of the National Television Awards 2020 Credit: Rex Features

How can I vote for the National Television Awards 2020?

It is up to the public to choose the winners prior to the special NTA show with silver anniversary.

Go to the National Television Awards website nationaltvawards.com where you can select your TV favorites online.

Alternatively you can vote via premium telephone on 0905 647 2020 and follow the spoken instructions to vote in one or all 14 categories. Calls cost 25 p per minute plus your network access costs and may not last longer than seven minutes.

You may only vote for one nominee in each category.

View the full Terms and Conditions on nationaltvawards.com

Gogglebox is ready for a Factual Entertainment gong during the National Television Awards 2020 Credit: Channel 4

What is the deadline to vote for the National Television Awards 2020?

Voices must be in by noon (12 noon) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 (TODAY).

The NTAs celebrate the best of TV and the winners are voted by the general public.

There are 14 categories to tune in, from TV Presenter and Serial Drama to Comedy and Best TV Judge.

You can view the list of nominated nominees for each category here

Eastenders is shortlisted for Best Serial Drama in the National Television Awards 2020 Credit: BBC

When will I find out who won at the National Television Awards 2020?

The NTA ceremony returns to The O2 TONIGHT in London (Tuesday, January 28, 2020).

The awards are broadcast live on ITV from 7.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The winners of the National Television Awards 2020 are also listed on the NTA website and tweeted live on the official Twitter feed @OfficialNTAs