How to view Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address

President Trump will give his third State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening – one day after the Iowa caucuses and one day before the Senate will vote for his accusation.

The president traditionally addresses a joint session of Congress in the rooms of the House, in which he gives an update on the US economy, foreign policy and other domestic issues. However, the Iowa caucuses – which are largely seen as the kick-off for the 2020 election season – can lead him to mention his re-election efforts.

At the same time, the proximity of the speech to the Senate vote could lead Trump to cast the historic vote of the House to accuse him.

According to The New York Times, the theme of Trump’s speech is the “Great American Comeback.” While the speech was reportedly written by speech writers Vince Haley and Ross Worthington, the White House said it would be “President Trump’s own words.”

“The president is a best-selling author and a very gifted orator who wraps arenas and has a meticulous and meticulous method for writing his speeches, whether it is during a rally, opening a factory or the state of the Union,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The address is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democratic response to Trump’s speech after he’s done.

Apart from looking at the state of the Union and the answer to the main cable networks, there are several ways in which cord cutters can stream speech for free:

C-SPAN will stream the speech on their website and there are several live streams available on YouTube, including those from PBS NewsHour, ABC News, CBS News, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal.

