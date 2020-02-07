How to view tonight’s primary debate in New Hampshire

It is safe to say that the Democratic Party has had a tough week between the technical collapse in Iowa, impeachment errors in DC, and probably something that I have already forgotten. What better way to end it than by gathering seven likely exhausted presidential candidates on stage to stare at each other for three hours. Yes, that’s right: one more time for the debate, dear friends, one more time. (Actually, it will be three times more in the month of February alone, an absurdly high ratio of nationally televised debates to calendar days.)

The eighth Democratic primary debate starts tonight 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) in Manchester, New Hampshire, just a few days before the first primary state of the state on Tuesday. ABC and local WMUR branch cohosting the festivities.

Who argues about Whomst

When the DNC first announced the requirements to participate in its eighth debate last month, it offered two paths: Candidates could either reach the delegate threshold based on the results of the Iowa caucus, or they had to meet the known combination of polling and grassroots fundraising criteria. Who knows what the results from Iowa are at the moment (no, seriously, who knows), so tonight’s debaters all came in thanks to polls and donors.

The seven candidates taking part in tonight’s debate are, in alphabetical order:

Joe Biden, former vice president

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, American senator from Minnesota

Bernie Sanders, American senator from Vermont

Tom Steyer, billionaire

Elizabeth Warren, American senator from Massachusetts

Andrew Yang, tech entrepreneur

How to look

Unlike the presidential debates, which are simulcast across all major networks, primary debates – for both parties – are broadcast on a rotating cast of news organizations. The eighth Democratic primary debate is being organized by ABC and its New Hampshire branch WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

The moderators are George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis from ABC News, as well as Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez from WMUR. ABC is also working with Apple News, which will stream the debate and offer content from ABC News reporters on its iOS app with real-time updates during the evening. Apple News has also asked users questions to submit to the ABC moderators, but does not have its own moderator.

The debate will be broadcast live on the ABC television network from 8:00 PM EST. There will be no opening or closing statements from candidates, but only three hours of questions to answer.

Cord cutters also have many options to watch:

ABC News will stream the debate live on the ABC News website, ABC News Live mobile apps, YouTube and Facebook. The reporting starts tonight at 7 pm EST.

WMUR will also stream the debate live on its website and its mobile app.

The ABC News broadcast will be available live free on The Roku Channel and XUMO streaming services.

ABC is also available with a paid subscription to streaming services such as Sling TV and YouTube TV. Hulu with Live TV, which, like ABC, is owned by Disney, will start the debate on its homepage with the ABC News pre-show at 7:00 PM EST.

More great WIRED stories

.