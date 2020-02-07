How to view the Oscars 2020: Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Academy Awards – Entertainment – Austin 360

Oscar night is finally on us.

In the shortened awards season, this weekend the most glamorous film evening arrives: the 92nd Academy Awards.

The show is all about the big films. Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ surprised experts by taking the runaway in nominations – 11, including best photo, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. It can be a big night for Phoenix, who seems destined to take the best actor trophy; Brad Pitt, who seems like a slot for the best supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Renee Zellweger, who is ready to become the best actress for her role in “Judy”; and Laura Dern, who has swept prize season as the best supporting actress in “Marriage Story”.

Sunday’s broadcast reveals their destiny. We deal with the Academy Awards questions that now have a definitive answer.

READ MORE: Oscars 2020: How do you stream the Academy Awards online?

How and when can I watch the show?

The Oscars are broadcast on ABC (8:00 PM EST / 5 PST) and can be viewed in the ABC app. Cord cutters are warned, the app will not let you play unless you can verify your cable or satellite service. There are other display options.

Where can I view the red carpet?

The coverage of the red carpet starts at 6.30 p.m. EST / 3:30 PST on ABC. This live stream can be viewed for free on Twitter via @TheAcademy. E! the party starts with a red carpet pre-show at 1 p.m. EST / 10 hours PST. At 5 pm EST / 2 PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic start the celebrity interviews for “E! Live From the Red Carpet.”

Who is the host this year?

No one. Last year the Oscars tried the no-host experiment: Queen opened the show with Adam Lambert on vocals, and Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph made brilliant jokes while urging the global audience to not be hosted. The Academy loved the results without pressure and decided not to need an official host for the second year in a row.

READ MORE: Oscar predictions: who wins Academy Awards – and who should do that

Who plays (and why Billie Eilish)?

As if dominating a Grammy evening with five prizes was not enough, the Academy confirmed that Billie Eilish will perform an Oscar evening, even though she does not have a competing number. Ditto for Janelle Monáe.

Best nominees will also perform their songs, including “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo “Stand Up”, Elton John singing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (from “Rocketman”), Idina Menzel going “In the Unknown” (“Frozen II”), Chrissy Metz sings “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”) and Randy Newman with “I Can’t Let You Throw Yway” (“Toy Story 4”).

Questlove appears and history is written when Eímear Noone guest conducts the orchestra, the first woman to do this during an Oscars broadcast.

Who will award prizes?

People looking for their favorite stars to stand on stage see Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others. , Sandra Oh, Keanu Reeves, Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Kelly Marie Tran and Rebel Wilson.

Have the Oscars become meatless?

Award shows have shifted to vegetable menus in 2020, starting with this year’s Golden Globes. The Oscars are another beast because they are in an auditorium. But the pre-show food will be vegan. The official after-party, the Governors Ball, organized by Wolfgang Puck, will rely heavily on vegetarian dishes. Typical meat dishes, such as spicy tuna tartar and chicken tartar (Barbra Streisand’s favorite), are still served.