How to view the 2020 Superbowl without a cable

The Chiefs of Kansas City take on the 49ers Sunday in San Francisco in Super Bowl LVI. The game officially starts this year at 6.30 pm ET on FOX. If you have a cable or even a digital antenna, it means that you can simply tune into your television to watch all the action. If you don’t have either, or a television in general, you also have a number of solid streaming options for this year’s big game.

Almost every streaming service offers FOX as an option, so you can choose almost any option that you want and can play the game. It is worth noting that FOX is not available in every market and with every service, so you must check again if FOX is offered in your area before you sign up.

FOX also offers the game for free via the Fox Sports, Fox Now and Fox Deportes apps, as well as the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps. That means that if you want to download one of those apps, or if you already have them on your phone or set-top box, you are ready for it.

Furthermore, most streaming services also offer free trial versions, so if you have not yet opted for a pin code, you can use that free trial version to view today’s game and then cancel your subscription before you actually have to spend cash.

Here is an overview of your most important options. The cheapest of the bunch that becomes SlingTV; However, if you want to use the service to watch more than today’s Superbowl, you will get a more robust channel setup from part of the competition.

Hulu with live TV $ 54.99 per month YouTube TV $ 49.99 per month

AT&T TV Now $ 50 a month

FuboTV $ 55 for the first month

Sling TV – $ 20 for the first month

