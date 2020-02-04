How to view the 2020 state of the Union

President Donald Trump will give his third State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening in what will be a particularly busy news week in the United States. The country was just witnessing a mess of a Democratic Caucus in Iowa Monday, and on Wednesday the Senate is scheduled to vote on the articles of deposition that have been brought against Trump. The president may not address these issues directly in his annual speech to Congress, but they certainly have thought of it (and his Twitter feed).

Instead, expect Trump to promote his economic, immigration, and national security record based on the guest list released by the White House hours before the event. They include the deputy chief of the US border patrol, beneficiaries of Trump’s economic policy, and family members of an American member of staff killed in Iraq.

Trump is expected to start around the state of the Union 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). After the president’s speech, the democratic response will be given by the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer in English and the representative of Veronica Escobar in Spanish, Texas.

How to look

There is no shortage of options if you want to align with the state of the Union. The White House streams the state of the Union live from its YouTube channel. The speech is also broadcast live by major networks and cable news stations, including CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, Fox News, CNN and C-SPAN. Telemundo will dubbed Trump’s speech and Whitmer’s response in Spanish. Many networks also offer live streams on their respective home pages, mobile apps for iOS and Android and smart TV apps for devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Some apps require subscriber registration, but there are plenty of free options available.

Perhaps the simplest option is to simply bookmark this page: WIRED will also include a live stream of the speech here, starting just before 9 p.m. ET.

