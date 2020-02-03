How to view the 2020 Iowa Caucuses

Thousands of Iowans will start caucus on Monday at 7 p.m. at more than 1,600 locations throughout the state to choose their favorite Democratic presidential candidate. Iowa is the first state in the nation to vote and start the official start of the 2020 presidential election.

The caucuses vary in length, but the first results are expected to start at 8:30 PM. ET, with most results secured at 11 p.m.

Seven democratic candidates lead the peloton in Iowa: Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- MN), former tech director Andrew Yang, and billionaire Tom Steyer. Republican caucuses will also take place on Monday, which President Trump is expected to win.

Iowa has 41 promised delegates this year, which is just a fraction of the 1,991 delegates a candidate needs to win the party’s presidential nomination. The results will ultimately determine which candidate is “viable” and has sufficient momentum in the race.

Participants in the democratic caucus move around a caucus location and gather in designated groups on the site to show support for a candidate.

If a candidate does not raise 15 percent of the participants’ support at their caucus location, they do not meet the ‘viability threshold’. Participants then have to choose another candidate or their vote does not count – a process called “rescheduling.”

The number of winning delegates on each site is determined by a mathematical formula.

The Democratic party will simultaneously release three sets of results: the first expression of preference, the definitive expression of preference and the definitive expression number, which will determine who gets delegates.

