How to view the 2020 Golden Globes

Loading...

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, January 5 from the ballroom of Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Ricky Gervais organizes the traditionally raw show for the fifth (and supposedly last) time, which may mean that viewers expect a relentless night of roasting and satire than usual. The Golden Globes of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), often considered a meter for which films will earn Academy Awards, are the first stop on the Hollywood awards circuit for 2020.

The nominees have arrived, with streaming services that deserve a surprising amount of recognition, so it's definitely an interesting show.

Interested to view it? Here's how to look.

How to view the Golden Globes

There are many ways to look at the Golden Globes depending on how involved you are in the ceremony. Whether you want to coordinate from the start of the coverage of the red carpet or simply want to see the awards issued, there are countless access options available.

Red Carpet Live: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on E! and Facebook Watch

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be the Golden Globes preview of E! Voeren, where they will interview nominees and other celebrities about their clothing and what they look forward to from the night. They will probably hit the base with the casts of nominated shows such as Fleabag, Chernobyl and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and many others.

You can watch the show live on E! or with Hulu Live, Sling TV or AT&T Now.

Alternatively, the official HFPA preshow is organized by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Nantz and starts at 6:00 PM. ET / 15 hours PT on Facebook Watch.

Golden Globes Arrival Special: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on NBC

Not interested in the full coverage of the red carpet, but don't want to miss the opening monologue? The coverage of the red carpet from NBC starts one hour before the ceremony and offers behind the scenes details for the show and predictions about who will take the highest honor home. Watch live on NBC or with Hulu Live, Sling TV or AT&T Now.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at NBC

The show officially starts at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT, live throughout the country on NBC. The show will last three hours to receive all film and television prizes. Again, you can watch live on NBC, or on Hulu Live, Sling TV or AT&T Now.

Recommendations from the editors