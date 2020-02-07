How to view the 2020 democratic debate in New Hampshire

Seven 2020 contenders will take the stage on Friday evening in New Hampshire for the eighth democratic presidential debate.

The debate comes on the heels of the Iowa caucuses, who were plagued by technical problems, which considerably delayed the reported results. The Associated Press announced on Thursday that it could not declare a winner in the race due to the “tight margin” between former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and “the irregularities in this year’s caucus process.”

The New Hampshire primary takes place only a few days after the Friday debate. According to a Boston Globe / Suffolk University poll, Sanders is in the lead there – with Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, and senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in rank.

Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Biden all take part in the debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), billionaire Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will join them.

The three-hour debate is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on ABC.

Not V? This is how cord cutters can stream the event live:

ABC.com, ABC News Live, the ABC News app and ABC’s YouTube channel stream the debate live. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now will also have the debate.

