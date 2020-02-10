How to view “Parasite:” Stream online or download the best photo oscars

This article is part of RS Recommends, an editorial series about products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media can earn a commission on purchases made through our links.

Parasite took home four Academy Awards on Sunday evening, including a nod from Best Director for Bong Joon-ho and a surprising win for Best Picture, ending an impressive prize season that began when the Korean film brought home the prestigious Palme d’Or took Cannes last May.

The film is still in the cinema (see tickets and showtimes here), but is now also available for streaming via Amazon Prime Video. Rent it for 24 hours ($ 3.99) or buy it ($ 14.99) and receive an instant digital download of the movie that is yours to save.

Prefer a physical copy? Parasite is now available on Blu-ray ($ 19.99) and DVD ($ 17.99). Both versions come with a bonus feature with a look behind the scenes when making the film and an interview with Bong Joon-ho.

Parasite defeated eight other critically acclaimed films to take the Best Picture Oscar home this year. Here you can view all 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees online.

1917 – still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here) / available for pre-order on Amazon.

Ford v Ferrari – download, $ 19.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray / DVD, $ 24.99 on Target.com.

Jojo Rabbit – download, $ 19.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray / DVD, $ 22.99 on Target.com.

Joker – rent, $ 3.99 on Amazon.com / download, $ 12.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray / DVD, $ 15.00 on Amazon.com.

Little Women – still in theaters (see tickets and showtimes here) / available for pre-order on Amazon.

Wedding story – stream on Netflix.com.

Once upon a time in Hollywood – rent, $ 5.99 on Amazon.com / download, $ 9.99 on Amazon.com / Blu-ray / DVD, $ 19.99 on Amazon.com.

The Irishman – stream on Netflix.com.