How to view Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial

Accusation tests are a rarity in the great American experiment: President Donald Trump is only the third to take place in more than 200 years of American history. If you want to witness this historic event yourself, be prepared to take a look and see your local listings this week – especially given that the majority of the senate have both put it on a fast track and guaranteed much of the action will happen long after the most reasonable bedtime. Although it is unclear how many of the procedures the major broadcasts and news networks will show, you have no shortage of ways to watch.

While Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court swore in the senators last week, the historical process is starting to get serious 1:00 pm ET today, when senate leader Mitch McConnell will introduce a resolution that determines how the process will proceed. You can read it completely below. Two hours were spent on the debate, which is probably resentful given that McConnell chose to take the express route. Because senators are not allowed to speak during the trial, arguments will be put forward by the House of Representatives accusation managers, who function as prosecutors, and Trump’s legal team. (Truly, what is an accusation without Ken Starr these days?)

After that initial debate, the minority leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer will submit amendments suggesting that the process may benefit from evidence and witness statements. Republicans are not supposed to agree; the subsequent debate can take up to two hours longer. After these arguments are completed, the Senate will vote on the McConnell resolution; a simple majority will continue.

A warning for fans of procedural argumentation: although you can expect that the most important news networks – MSNBC, CNN, Fox, etc. – will carry decent parts of the test today and later, there are some limitations. Firstly, if the senators want to debate themselves, which they are likely to do especially in this phase, those deliberations will be held in private. No TV cameras, no reporters, nothing. Even the parts that you are supposed to have access to seem likely to be limited, because the senate has done everything, from where reporters can sit to who controls the cameras in the room. Your best chance of a complete stream is C-SPAN 2, which shows the action on the senate floor. You can view the embedded stream below.

After the rules of the process have been confirmed, you expect things to improve a bit. According to McConnell’s proposed structure, House Impeachment managers have 24 hours to defend their case, divided into two 12-hour chunks, every day at 1:00 PM ET. What, yes, means that if they make maximum use of their time, they talk until after midnight. The Trump legal team is therefore given 24 hours, parceled out in the same way. If this seems rushed, it is at least compared to President Bill Clinton’s deposition process in 1999. The opening arguments were then given 24 hours, but they were able to distribute it as they wanted, instead of squeezing it into two marathon sessions.

